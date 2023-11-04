Upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing On Indian Roads
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
04-Nov-23 04:51 PM IST
Highlights
- Features a completely new design over the previous model.
- Interior to feature a new layout with large freestanding touchscreen.
- All-new Swift to be offered with ADAS.
The latest iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, showcased in concept-form at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show was recently spotted testing in India, hinting that the vehicle’s launch might not be far away. First revealed in images in October 2023, the vehicle will feature a significantly revamped design both inside and out. Upon its launch, it will be the fourth generation of the popular hatchback to go on sale in India, succeeding the third-generation model, which has been on sale here for almost seven years.
Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
The test mule featured many similarities with the Suzuki Swift concept showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
While the test mules were completely wrapped in camouflage, many visual elements were noticeable. These include the new angular headlamps, smaller grille, and new taillamps, all of which were also featured in the concept. The test mule’s silhouette also looked similar to the concept, with a flat shoulder line extending from the headlamps all the way to the rear, while the glasshouse has been redesigned. We also got a brief glimpse of the car’s interior, equipped with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, again, like the concept car.
Also Read: Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units
New Swift to feature an all-new interior layout with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system
Suzuki has also confirmed that the Swift concept will have advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including collision mitigation braking with dual sensor brake support, an adaptive high beam system and a driver monitoring system. While there hasn’t been any official communication from the brand, we expect the new Swift to see an India launch sometime in 2024. Expect more details about the hatchback to be revealed over the course of the next few months.
