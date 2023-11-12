Login

Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki India bested its August, 2023 sales record by more than 10,000 units
By Dhruv Attri

1 mins read

01-Nov-23 04:51 PM IST

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki sold 1,99,217 units in October ‘23.
  • Domestic sales were 171,941 whereas exports and sales to other OEMs came to 21,951 and 5,325 units, respectively.
  • The last sales record was set in August, 2023 with 1,89,082 units

Maruti Suzuki has been reinventing itself over the past few years and that has reflected in the company's sales figures as well. Yes, it has been the largest selling car brand in India time and again, but it has also managed to enter new segments and increase the already high sales figures further up. In October 2023, the company managed to sell 199,217 vehicles, achieving its best-ever monthly sales with nearly 19 per cent year-on-year. This is a massive hike over the previous-best figure of 1,89,082 sales it recorded in August, 2023. 

Maruti Suzuki moved up in segments with the Invicto

 

Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales figures stood at 171,941 units, a 20 per cent growth over the same period last year. At the same time, the company's sales to other OEMs stood at 5,325 units. The export sales touched 21,951 units, with a YoY growth of 7.3 per cent. 

Maruti has also shared a segment-wise breakup of the sales figures. As expected, the majority of the contributors were from the hatchback segment. The entry-level offerings like the Alto and S-Presso contributed 14,568 units whereas the compact segment (Celerio, WagonR, Ignis, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Tour S) comprised 80,662 units.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Reaches New Milestone; Exports Over 25 Lakh Cars From India
 

 

Utility vehicle sales were on a high

 

Ciaz was the least selling at 695 units. But the utility offerings more than made up for it. The Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Ertiga, XL6 and the Brezza came up to a total of 59,147 while the Eeco was at 12,975. Then there was the sale of the commercial offering, the Super Carry. 

 

Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023

 

Also read: Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units

