Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
01-Nov-23 04:51 PM IST
Highlights
- Maruti Suzuki sold 1,99,217 units in October ‘23.
- Domestic sales were 171,941 whereas exports and sales to other OEMs came to 21,951 and 5,325 units, respectively.
- The last sales record was set in August, 2023 with 1,89,082 units
Maruti Suzuki has been reinventing itself over the past few years and that has reflected in the company's sales figures as well. Yes, it has been the largest selling car brand in India time and again, but it has also managed to enter new segments and increase the already high sales figures further up. In October 2023, the company managed to sell 199,217 vehicles, achieving its best-ever monthly sales with nearly 19 per cent year-on-year. This is a massive hike over the previous-best figure of 1,89,082 sales it recorded in August, 2023.
Maruti Suzuki moved up in segments with the Invicto
Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales figures stood at 171,941 units, a 20 per cent growth over the same period last year. At the same time, the company's sales to other OEMs stood at 5,325 units. The export sales touched 21,951 units, with a YoY growth of 7.3 per cent.
Maruti has also shared a segment-wise breakup of the sales figures. As expected, the majority of the contributors were from the hatchback segment. The entry-level offerings like the Alto and S-Presso contributed 14,568 units whereas the compact segment (Celerio, WagonR, Ignis, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Tour S) comprised 80,662 units.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Reaches New Milestone; Exports Over 25 Lakh Cars From India
Utility vehicle sales were on a high
Ciaz was the least selling at 695 units. But the utility offerings more than made up for it. The Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Ertiga, XL6 and the Brezza came up to a total of 59,147 while the Eeco was at 12,975. Then there was the sale of the commercial offering, the Super Carry.
Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Also read: Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18195 second ago
SMIPL sold a total of 100,507 units in October 2023, marking 14.4 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year
-14206 second ago
There are only two Tiger 900 models on sale now – Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro.
-12708 second ago
The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition was first unveiled earlier this year and featured a few cometic tweaks over the standard vehicle
-12683 second ago
Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales
-11098 second ago
Additionally, the brand also revealed that it sold approximately 1.92 lakh units in the first 7 months of 2023
-7614 second ago
The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports
-7233 second ago
During the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year
-7081 second ago
In October 2023, Hyundai's total sales stood at 68,728 units, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 18.48 per cent, compared to the 58,006 vehicles sold in October 2022.
1 hour ago
The ID.7 Tourer will be manufactured alongside the ID.7 sedan in Emden
14 hours ago
The plant was initially made for the production of Nano cars
-12683 second ago
Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales
-7614 second ago
The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports
22 hours ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
13 days ago
India’s largest carmaker offers automated manual and conventional automatic transmissions across nearly all its models.
22 days ago
As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,