Maruti Suzuki Reaches New Milestone; Exports Over 25 Lakh Cars From India

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it has crossed the 25 lakh (2.5 million) unit cumulative export mark. The milestone comes about 36 years since it first commenced exporting models in the financial year 1986-1987. Bangladesh and Nepal were the first markets to receive Maruti cars from India with the first batch of 500 models being exported to Hungary in September 1987. The milestone unit was a Maruti Suzuki Baleno heading for Latin America.

The carmaker crossed the 20 lakh unit export milestone in February 2021.

Since then the company has expanded its market reach with models being exported to nearly 100 countries including in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East.

Speaking on the milestone Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The landmark export of 2.5 million vehicles stands as a testimony to India’s manufacturing prowess. This feat demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s resolute commitment to the Government of India’s flagship Make-in-India initiative, and furthering Government’s efforts to enhance vehicle exports. This was possible because of the strong support of our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, who not only provided strong technological support but also helped us leverage their vast global network to achieve this milestone.”

The Grand Vitara is the latest model to be export from India; exports commenced in January 2023.

Maruti Suzuki exports a wide portfolio of models from the Indian market with notable cars being the Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Dzire and more. The Grand Vitara became the carmaker’s latest model to head for global markets in January this year.

Maruti Suzuki closed FY 2022 reporting its highest-ever exports in a financial year at 2,38,376 units. The momentum has carried over into FY 2023 with the company already reporting exports of 2,26,110 units as of end-February suggesting it could reach a new all-time high.