Maruti Suzuki Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has exported its two millionth car from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. A batch of Maruti Suzuki cars comprising S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza left for South Africa from the port in Gujarat.

Charanpreet Singh
Maruti Suzuki India has achieved a milestone of two million vehicle exports

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki's total exports have crossed 2 million units mark
  • A batch of Maruti Suzuki cars left to South Africa from Mundra Port
  • Maruti Suzuki commenced export of vehicles way back in FY1986-87

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the accomplishment of two million vehicle exports from India, which is in-line with the Indian government's Make-in-India initiative. The Indo-Japanese carmaker achieved this milestone by shipping a batch comprising S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza which left for South Africa from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The Mundra Port is a gateway for Maruti Suzuki to send its models to Latin America, Far East and Europe. Last month, the Indian carmaker started production and export of the Suzuki Jimny from India.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was a part of the batch that left for South Africa from the Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles for the past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks. Currently, we export 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries. Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology."

He further added, "Going forward, the company has aligned itself with the evolving needs of customers in African and Latin American nations. With a flurry of new models in the pipeline, Maruti Suzuki will attract customers in new segments to enable the company to accomplish bigger milestones at a much faster pace."

Maruti Suzuki India commenced exports for its vehicles in the financial year 1986-87, and the first large consignment of 500 units was shipped in September 1987 to Hungary. The company managed to achieve a one-million export milestone in the FY2012-13. In the first million, over 50 per cent of exports were undertaken to developed markets in Europe.

In January, the company started production and export of Suzuki's Jimny from India

The carmaker achieved a subsequent million in over eight years with a focus on emerging markets like Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Moreover, the automaker gained a sizeable share in the markets such as Chile, Indonesia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Furthermore, cars like Alto, Baleno, Dzire and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these markets.

