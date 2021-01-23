Maruti Suzuki Swift Surpasses 23 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki India announced that the Swift hatchback has achieved a new milestone of 23 lakh unit sales. The landmark figure was achieved in 15 years since the first-generation Swift went on sale in the year 2005. The hatchback played a vital role in changing fortunes for the carmaker when it was dealing with an ageing range of Maruti cars. The car has been one of the best-sellers for the Indo-Japanese carmaker since its inception. The current generation Swift was introduced in the domestic market at the Auto Expo 2018.

Maruti Suzuki Swift clocked 23 lakh unit sales milestone in 15 years

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, brand Swift sold over 160,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order. We take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their constant support and trust in brand Swift. I am confident that with continuous customer support Swift will successfully achieve many more milestones in future."

It took 5-years for Maruti Suzuki Swift to achieve 5 lakh sales milestone, but the hatchback achieved next 5-lakh sales in just 3 years. The Maruti Swift clocked 15 lakh sales milestone in 2016, and the company has taken four years to hit the 23 lakh sales mark. In the compact hatchback space, the Maruti Suzuki Swift mainly rivals with the Hyundai Grand i10 and Ford Figo. Last year, the Indian carmaker sold 160,700 units of the Swift. On the other hand, Hyundai managed to retail nearly 82,000 units of the Grand i10 hatchback. While Ford sold only 2,600 units of the Figo hatchback in the calendar year 2020.

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in India at the 2018 Auto Expo

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with both petrol and a diesel engine. While the petrol mill is a 1.2-litre K12 4-litre engine making 82 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of peak power, the oil burner is a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder DDiS diesel engine that makes 74 bhp of peak power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 5-speed automatic unit. The petrol version is claimed to return 22 kmpl of mileage while the diesel model offers 28.4 kmpl.

