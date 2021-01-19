New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices Due To Higher Costs

The move comes after rival Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd increased prices of its personal and commercial vehicles by 1.9% this month due to higher commodity prices and input costs.

By  Reuters | Updated:
eye
1,655  Views
Maruti's price hikes of up to 34,000 rupees will take effect from Monday expand View Photos
Maruti's price hikes of up to 34,000 rupees will take effect from Monday

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will raise prices for some car models to mitigate the impact of rising costs, the country's largest automaker by market value said on Monday.

The move comes after rival Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd increased prices of its personal and commercial vehicles by 1.9% this month due to higher commodity prices and input costs.

Indian automakers were already under pressure due to costs and weak demand when the pandemic dealt a blow last March.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Adds WagonR, Ignis And S-Cross To Its Subscribe Program​

Since then, carmakers have resumed operations and seen demand return during India's festive season in October-November, but have warned of demand uncertainties ahead.

Newsbeep

Maruti's price hikes of up to 34,000 rupees ($464) will take effect from Monday, it said, without specifying the planned increases for individual models.

0 Comments

Last January, Maruti increased prices on some car models by up to 4.7%.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
    Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
  • Maruti Technology
    Maruti Technology
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
    Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
  • New Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Left Quarter
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Left Quarter
  • 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Exterior Updates
    2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Exterior Updates
  • New Swift
    New Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
  • 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
    2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Fog Light
    Fog Light
  • Grill
    Grill
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
Gib 300x600
x
Road Safety Month 2021: Importance Of Riding Gear When On A Two-Wheeler
Road Safety Month 2021: Importance Of Riding Gear When On A Two-Wheeler
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
Bajaj Dominar Range Gets First Price Hike For 2021
Bajaj Dominar Range Gets First Price Hike For 2021
Discounts Of Up To 3.06 Lakh On BS6 Mahindra Alturas, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero & Marazzo This Month
Discounts Of Up To 3.06 Lakh On BS6 Mahindra Alturas, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero & Marazzo This Month
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities