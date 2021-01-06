Maruti Suzuki Adds WagonR, Ignis And S-Cross To Its Subscribe Program

Car leasing market has started to pick up in India of late and almost all major carmakers are now offering their models on subscription basis. Maruti Suzuki had started with the subscription program in 2019 had expended it to more cities last year and now it has added more models to the range. So models like the S-Cross, Ignis and WagonR are also a part of the existing Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program. Needless to say, the program allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it.

Nexa models have also been added to the Subscription range.

Subscription has become more affordable with the inclusion of WagonR in Maruti Suzuki Arena range and Ignis in Nexa. Customers will have to pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting ₹ 12,722 for the base WagonR Lxi variant and ₹ 13,772 for the base Ignis Sigma in Delhi (including all taxes) for a tenure of 48 months. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is already launched in eight cities in India and it offers these cars in white number plate, so that it has a private registration in the name of customer. Other Maruti Suzuki cars offered under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe include - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from Nexa.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the most affordable model in the Subscrition program.

Customers can choose a plan for tenure of 24 months, 36 months or 48 months with Maruti Suzuki Subscribe. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, round the clock roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure.

