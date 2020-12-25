Over 70,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Were Sold In Last 4 Years

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) has crossed the 70,000 sales milestone in India. Maruti Suzuki forayed into the commercial segment in 2016 with Super Carry, and the company was able to achieve this feat in just four years. In fact, the company says that the Super Carry LCV currently hold a 20 per cent market share in the mini truck segment. Maruti sells the mini truck in both petrol and petrol+CNG variants, and it was the first LCV in this space to get a BS6 compliant engine, along with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5-litre petrol tank.

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Specifically engineered for the Indian mini truck customer who values superior mileage, Super Carry has fulfilled its promises. Being the 1st LCV launched with a BS6 petrol variant offering a powerful 1196 cc 4-cylinder dumdaar engine, it has found wide acceptance. Super Carry has created a niche for itself within a short span and has become the second best-selling Mini-Truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle Market. The diverse customer base stands testament for the success of Super Carry. We take this opportunity to thank all our trusted buyers for their unflinching support to reach this milestone."

As mentioned earlier, Maruti Suzuki launched the Super Carry mini truck back in September 2016, and the company achieved its first major sales milestone of 10,000 units 2 years later, by March 2018. The company doubled that number in the next six month, and less than a year later, by January 2019, the company had sold 30,000 units of the Super Carry. And by the end of 2019, the company had sold 50,000 units of the mini truck. The Super Carry managed to sustain similar performance in 2020, despite COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, thus achieving the 70,000 sales milestone.

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry petrol comes with a deck area that is 2183 mm long and 1488 mm wide, along with a payload capacity of 740 kg. The Super Carry offers a ground clearance of 175 mm, while suspension duties are performed by MacPherson struts at the front and a rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear. The LCV gets all the basic features including a light steering wheel, mobile charging socket, dual assist grip, multi-purpose storage spaces, lockable glovebox and bottle holders.

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry also comes with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5 litre petrol tank

The petrol version of the Super Carry comes with a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre motor that makes 72.4 bhp and 98 Nm of peak torque. While the CNG version gets the same petrol motor, it offers a reduced power output of 64.3 bhp and 85 Nm of peak torque, it also comes with a 5-litre petrol tank. Both come mated to the same 5-speed manual gearbox.

