BS6 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 5.07 lakh

The Super Carry light commercial vehicle is Indias first mini-truck offering a 4 cylinder S-CNG BS6 dual fuel engine.

The Super Carry is the sixth BS6 compliant S-CNG vehicle from Maruti Suzuki

Highlights

  • Super Carry is India's first 4-cylinder mini-truck commercial vehicle.
  • It is the only LCV in the country with a dual fuel option.
  • Addition of new CNG stations has seen a 56% growth in the last year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of Super Carry. Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is the first light commercial vehicle (LCV) in the country to upgrade to a BS6 engine. The Maruti Super Carry BS6 CNG is priced at ₹ 5.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is also India's first 4-cylinder powered mini-truck commercial vehicle. The 1,200 cc BS6 compliant dual fuel petrol engine delivers 64 bhp at 6,000rpm and generates a peak torque of 85 Nm at 3,000rpm. It is the only LCV in the country with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5 litre petrol tank.  

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The bi-fuel S-CNG variant has been accepted very well in the Small commercial vehicle market and already contributes around 8 per cent to the Super Carry sales. The introduction of the competitively priced BS6 compliant S-CNG variant coupled with the Government's renewed focus on CNG fuel availability will further strengthen the Super Carry brand.”  

iup5efn4
Five passenger cars from Maruti Suzuki also come with CNG variants
The Super Carry gets many safety and convenience features like reverse parking sensor, seat belt reminder, lockable glove box and a large loading deck. It is the sixth BS6 compliant S-CNG vehicle from Maruti Suzuki, rest being passenger cars like WagonR and Ertiga. According to the company, these factory fitted vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains. An impressive growth of 56 per cent in new CNG station additions in last year may also give confidence to those looking to buy vehicles like the Super Carry.

