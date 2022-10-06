Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Car Subscription Platform In 5 New Cities

Maruti Suzuki India has announced launching its car subscription platform, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, in 5 new cities. With this, the company's subscription programme is now present in 25 cities across the country, and the 5 new cities are - Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam. In these 5 new cities, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe will be offered on the marketplace platform in association with its Subscription Partners ALD Automotive and Quiklyz. The company is offering white plate subscriptions for the entire Maruti Suzuki range of vehicles through one or more of its subscription partners. Subscription tenures can range from 12 to 48 months.

Talking about this latest development, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has garnered tremendous response from customers. The Subscribe program is well suited for today's asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions. I am therefore excited to announce the latest expansion of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to 5 new cities. This takes the total coverage of our Subscribe program to 25 cities. Through new partnerships and city expansions, we look forward to serving our customers with more ease and convenience."

Maruti Suzuki offers car subscription in partnership with companies like - Orix, ALD Automotive, Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance and Myles.

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with a bunch of companies to take care of the subscription business, namely - Orix, ALD Automotive, Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance and Myles. Customers can select their desired Maruti Suzuki vehicle and lease them for a specific tenure that best suits them. They can get the car with a white number plate for an all-inclusive monthly rental fee which will include vehicle price, registration & RTO expenses, insurance, service & maintenance, along with roadside assistance. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the option to get the cars registered in the name of customers, and the monthly rentals start at around Rs. 11,500.

Once the tenure is over, the customer will have the option to either upgrade to a new car or avail the option of buying back the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription during the tenure. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe was launched in India 2 years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company says that it's seeing increasing acceptance among consumers.