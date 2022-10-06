  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Car Subscription Platform In 5 New Cities

Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Car Subscription Platform In 5 New Cities

The 5 new cities added to the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe network include - Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam. This expands the total network coverage of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe across 25 cities in India.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
06-Oct-22 03:16 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Car Subscription Platform In 5 New Cities banner

Maruti Suzuki India has announced launching its car subscription platform, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, in 5 new cities. With this, the company's subscription programme is now present in 25 cities across the country, and the 5 new cities are - Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam. In these 5 new cities, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe will be offered on the marketplace platform in association with its Subscription Partners ALD Automotive and Quiklyz. The company is offering white plate subscriptions for the entire Maruti Suzuki range of vehicles through one or more of its subscription partners. Subscription tenures can range from 12 to 48 months.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Expands Subscribe Program, Partners With Mahindra Finance's Quiklyz

Talking about this latest development, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has garnered tremendous response from customers. The Subscribe program is well suited for today's asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions. I am therefore excited to announce the latest expansion of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to 5 new cities. This takes the total coverage of our Subscribe program to 25 cities. Through new partnerships and city expansions, we look forward to serving our customers with more ease and convenience."

Maruti Suzuki offers car subscription in partnership with companies like - Orix, ALD Automotive, Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance and Myles. 

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with a bunch of companies to take care of the subscription business, namely - Orix, ALD Automotive, Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance and Myles. Customers can select their desired Maruti Suzuki vehicle and lease them for a specific tenure that best suits them. They can get the car with a white number plate for an all-inclusive monthly rental fee which will include vehicle price, registration & RTO expenses, insurance, service & maintenance, along with roadside assistance. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the option to get the cars registered in the name of customers, and the monthly rentals start at around Rs. 11,500.

Once the tenure is over, the customer will have the option to either upgrade to a new car or avail the option of buying back the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription during the tenure. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe was launched in India 2 years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company says that it's seeing increasing acceptance among consumers.

Related Articles
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire
4 hours ago
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid In Demand; Accounts For 38 Per Cent Bookings
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid In Demand; Accounts For 38 Per Cent Bookings
4 hours ago
Buyer’s Guide: Used Kia Seltos (2019-2021)
Buyer’s Guide: Used Kia Seltos (2019-2021)
9 hours ago
5 Things You Must Know If You Are Planning To Buy A Used 2nd Gen Ford Endeavour
5 Things You Must Know If You Are Planning To Buy A Used 2nd Gen Ford Endeavour
1 day ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?