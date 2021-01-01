Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market

India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki has recorded double-digit growth of 20.2 per cent in December 2020 selling 160,226 units as compared to 133,296 units sold in the same month last year, including domestic sales and exports. The company has recorded a growth of 19.5 per cent in the domestic market at 150,288 units as compared to 125,735 units sold in the same month last year. The company's passenger vehicle segment has witnessed a growth of 14.6 per cent at 140,754 units against 122,784 units sold a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki has recorded a double-digit growth in the compact segment while the sales of Ciaz has went down.

In the passenger cars segment the growth chart was led by the cars such as the Swift, Dzire, Baleno, WagonR and Ignis among others witnessing an uptick of 18.2 per cent at 77,641 units as compared to 65,673 units sold a year ago, while the mini segment with models like the Alto and S-Presso recorded a growth of 4.4 per cent at 24,927 units as compared to 23,883 units sold a year ago. At the same time, sales of the Ciaz midsize sedan went down by 28.9 per cent at 1786 units as compared to 1270 units sold a year ago. Talking about the UV segment, sales of models like the Vitra Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 went up by 8 per cent at 25,701 units as compared to 23,808 units sold a year ago. Van sales in the same month went up by an impressive 46.9 per cent at 11,215 units against 7634 units sold a year ago.

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCV has recorded a whopping triple-digit growth.

That said, it's sales of the Super Carry LCV that has shown tremendous growth of a whopping 259.9 per cent at 5726 units as compared to 1591 units sold a year ago. Though, the growth is largely attributed to a low base, the sales of Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) have picked-up of late. The company also sold 3808 units of the Baleno dubbed Glanza and Vitara Brezza dubbed Urban Cruiser to Toyota, witnessing a growth of 180 per cent in December 2020 when compared to 1360 units of just the Glanza that were exported in December 2019. Maruti Suzuki's exports went up by 31.4 per cent at 9938, units as compared to 7561 units exported a year ago. Having said that, the company has still recorded a decline of 18 per cent in the April-December period at 965,626 units as compared to 11,78,272 units sold in the same period a year ago. The decline in cumulative sales is due to nil sales in the lockdown period.

