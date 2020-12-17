New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO

The Swift has remained one of the bestselling models in India since its launch in 2005, while other B-Segment models too have gained more popularity.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling models in India since its launch in 2005. expand View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling models in India since its launch in 2005.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has seven models in the top 10 bestselling list.
  • Hyundai stood second with two model in the list.
  • The Kia Seltos also managed to make its way in the list.

There have been so many new car launches in the last decade that it's really difficult to keep a track of it. But there are some models that have been constant in the bestselling list and leading the chart is the Maruti Suzuki Swift that's been the highest selling car in India yet again. In fact, on an average the Swift has been one of the bestselling models in India since its launch in 2005. The advent of B-Segment hatchbacks in the last decade and them getting better acceptance against entry-level A-Segment models is also a sign that the Indian car market has matured.

Also Read: Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 4.65 Per Cent In The Diwali Month

sqpkbb9s

The Hyundai Creta took the fifth spot in the bestselling list.

According to the data published by JATO Dynamics India, Maruti Suzuki sold 15,798 units of the Swift every month on an average between June 2020 and November 2020, and that despite the pandemic situation. Out of the 10 bestselling models in the last six months, seven models are from Maruti Suzuki's stable. This pretty much explains why Maruti is the largest selling carmaker in India, accounting for about 55 per cent of the overall market share in the passenger vehicle segment. Hyundai too remains the second bestselling car company in India with two models and then its sister brand - Kia Motors too has joined the fray with the Seltos.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory

Newsbeep
s5li8d98

The Kia Seltos too has made its way to the bestselling list.

0 Comments

In the same period, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR stood at second position in terms of average sales selling 14,466 units while the Alto 800 slipped to third position 14,461 units. The Baleno stood at fourth position selling 14,316 units on an average while the Hyundai Creta took the fourth spot 11,480 units. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire took the sixth spot 11,328 units while the Maruti Suzuki Eeco too managed to stand on the seventh position at 9522 units. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the eighth highest selling model at 9,380 units and the Kia Seltos proved to be a masterstroke for the Korean carmaker selling 8,871 units on an average and took the ninth spot. The last or the tenth highest selling model in the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga selling 8,067 units.

