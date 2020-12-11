New Cars and Bikes in India
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 4.65 Per Cent In The Diwali Month

According to the data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the passenger vehicle (PV) segment registered a growth of 12.73 per cent at 2,85,367 units as compared to 2,53,139 units sold in the same month last year.

Shubham Parashar
Passenger vehicle sales went up by 12.73 per cent in November 2020. expand View Photos
Passenger vehicle sales went up by 12.73 per cent in November 2020.

Highlights

  • Passenger vehicle sales went up by 4.65 per cent in November 2020.
  • Sales of two-wheelers went up by 13.43 per cent in the same month.
  • Three-wheeler sales witnessed a decline of 57.64 per cent last month.

Automakers had high expectations from the month of November and were hoping to make up for the lost volumes during the nationwide lockdown. And the month of Diwali has done reasonably well to the auto industry. According to the data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the passenger vehicle (PV) segment has recorded a growth of 4.65 per cent at 2,64,898 units as compared to 2,53,139 units sold in the same month last year. However, Month-on-Month (MoM) sales declined by 8.03 per cent as automakers had filled up inventories last month on anticipation of strong festive season sales and considering overall bookings. Sales of the PV segment in October 2020 stood at 3,10,294 units which was a growth of 14.19 per cent as compared to 2,71,737 units sold in October last year.

Also Read: Auto Sales October 2020: Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 14.19 Per Cent Ahead Of Diwali

10brcb58

Sales of SUVs went up by 17.16 per cent in November 2020.

Sales of passenger cars declined by 2.77 per cent at 1,49,949 units against 1,54,223 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of SUVs grew by a good 17.16 per cent at 1,03,525 units as compared to 88,361 units while the Vans segment saw a jump of 8.23 per cent at 11,424 units against 10,555 units sold a year ago. Sales of two-wheelers in the same month went up by 13.43 per cent at 16,00,379 per cent as compared to 14,10,939 units sold in the same month a year ago. That said, three-wheelers continued to witness the adverse impact of the pandemic, recording a drastic decline of 57.64 per cent at 23,626 units as compared to 55,778 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of three-wheelers have been off the track since the pandemic as public transport isn't functioning yet in full capacity and people in general are avoiding shared mobility services. Overall, the industry has recorded a growth of 9.83 per cent at 18,88,903 units as compared to 17,19,874 units sold a year ago.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory

pk1itgdg

The passenger car segment recorded a growth of 10.50 per cent in November 2020.

0 Comments

In the April - November period this year, overall sales of the PV segment remained subdued, witnessing a decline of 21.67 per cent at 14,55,558 units as compared to 18,58,180 units sold in the same period last year. Sales of two-wheelers too were down by 25.08 per cent at 96,37,871 units as compared to 1,28,63,757 units while sales of three-wheelers were down by 76.08 per cent at 1,08,475 units as compared to 18,58,180 units sold a year ago. Overall, sales in the April- November period saw a decline of 26.19 per cent at 1,12,01,877 units as compared to 1,51,76,317 units sold a year ago.

