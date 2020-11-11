Auto Sales October 2020: Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 14.19 Per Cent Ahead Of Diwali

Auto sales have picked up ahead of the Diwali month and that's certainly good news for automakers in India. The industry has recorded a growth of 14.04 per cent in October 2020 at 23,90,295 units as compared to 20,95,902 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of passenger cars went up by 9.68 per cent at 1,82,692 units as compared to 1,66,568 units sold in the same month last year. The utility vehicle (UV) segment witnessed a growth of 20.45 per cent at 1,13,990 units as compared to 94,637 units sold a year ago. The Vans segment has recorded a healthy uptick of 29.24 per cent at 13,612 units against 10,532 units sold a year ago. Overall sales of the passenger vehicles (PV) segment have gone up by 14.19 per cent at 3,10,294 units as compared to 2,71,737 units sold a year ago.

However, sales of three-wheelers remain subdued even in October 2020 as commuters are avoiding shared mobility and use of public transport in general. Even public buses and metro rails aren't operating at full capacity yet which has impacted the last mile mobility business. Total sales of three-wheelers went down by 60.91 per cent at 26,187 units as compared to 66,985 units sold a year ago. The two-wheelers segment has recorded a growth of 16.88 per cent in October 2020 at 20,53,814 units as compared to 17,57,180 units sold in the same month last year.

At the same time, the industry has also recorded a growth of 25.64 per cent at 3,71,013 units as compared to 2,95,292 units exported last year. In the April - October period, the industry recorded a sales decline of 30.78 per cent in the domestic market at 1,34,55,540 units as compared to 93,12,601 units sold a year ago.

