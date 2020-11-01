New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

While Maruti Suzuki has posted growth in most of the segments, sales of the mini and mid-size segments were subdued.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Maruti Suzuki India has sold 182,448 units this year including domestic sales and exports expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki India has sold 182,448 units this year including domestic sales and exports

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki posted double-digit growth for the fourth month in a row
  • The Compact segment has lead the sales in October
  • UV and vans segment too performed reasonably well

Maruti Suzuki has continued posting double digit growth for the fourth month in a row. The carmaker has recorded a growth of 19.8 per cent in October 2020 selling 1,72,862 units as compared to 1,44,277 units sold in the same month last year. The growth was predominantly lead by models like the Swift, Dzire, WagonR and Celerio among others in the compact car segment that witnessed a jump of 26.6 per cent at 95,067 units as compared to 75,094 units sold a year ago. That said, sales of the mini cars such as the Alto and S-Presso remained flat at -0.3 per cent selling 28,462 units against 28,537 units sold in the same month last year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At ₹ 1,371 Crore​

cfano44

The growth was predominantly lead by models like the Swift, Dzire, WagonR and Celerio among others

Another model that recorded a huge slump in sales in the Ciaz sedan. At 1422 units sales of the Ciaz went down by a good 40 per cent when compared to 2371 units sold a year ago. However, the utility vehicle segment with models like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Hybrid, S-Cross , Ertiga and XL6 and the Vans segment that has the Eeco, have performed reasonably well. Sales of UVs went up by 9.9 per cent at 25,396 units as compared to 23,108 units sold a year ago. The Vans segment at the same time posted a healthy growth of 32.9 per cent at 13,309 units as compared to 10,011 units, but the growth here is primarily attributed to a low base last year. Sales of the Super Carry LCV too went up by 30.5 per cent at 3169 units as compared to 2429 units.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report​

Newsbeep
r9b77hb8

Maruti's exports too has increased by 4.7 per cent as compared to 9158 units sold a year ago.

This time around, the company has also sold 6037 units to Toyota of the Vitara Brezza dubbed Urban Cruiser and Baleno dubbed Glanza and that is an uptick of 121.4 per cent as compared to 2727 units sold last year when only Glanza was sold. At 9586 units, Maruti's exports too has increased by 4.7 per cent as compared to 9158 units sold a year ago. Overall, the company has sold 182,448 units this year including domestic sales and exports, a surge of 18.9 per cent when compared to 153,435 units sold a year ago.

0 Comments

At the same time, Maruti's Month-on-Month (MoM) sales went up by 13.71 per cent. The company sold 1,60,442 units in September while in August it sold 1,24,624 units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
4586 Units Of The Polestar 2 Recalled Over Faulty Inverters Globally
4586 Units Of The Polestar 2 Recalled Over Faulty Inverters Globally
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October
MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus Full Payment Option Now Open In Chennai and Bengaluru
Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus Full Payment Option Now Open In Chennai and Bengaluru
Car Sales October 2020: Hyundai Achieves Highest Ever Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Hyundai Achieves Highest Ever Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October
MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
4586 Units Of The Polestar 2 Recalled Over Faulty Inverters Globally
4586 Units Of The Polestar 2 Recalled Over Faulty Inverters Globally
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For Pole At Imola 
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For Pole At Imola 
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities