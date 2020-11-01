Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Maruti Suzuki has continued posting double digit growth for the fourth month in a row. The carmaker has recorded a growth of 19.8 per cent in October 2020 selling 1,72,862 units as compared to 1,44,277 units sold in the same month last year. The growth was predominantly lead by models like the Swift, Dzire, WagonR and Celerio among others in the compact car segment that witnessed a jump of 26.6 per cent at 95,067 units as compared to 75,094 units sold a year ago. That said, sales of the mini cars such as the Alto and S-Presso remained flat at -0.3 per cent selling 28,462 units against 28,537 units sold in the same month last year.

Another model that recorded a huge slump in sales in the Ciaz sedan. At 1422 units sales of the Ciaz went down by a good 40 per cent when compared to 2371 units sold a year ago. However, the utility vehicle segment with models like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Hybrid, S-Cross , Ertiga and XL6 and the Vans segment that has the Eeco, have performed reasonably well. Sales of UVs went up by 9.9 per cent at 25,396 units as compared to 23,108 units sold a year ago. The Vans segment at the same time posted a healthy growth of 32.9 per cent at 13,309 units as compared to 10,011 units, but the growth here is primarily attributed to a low base last year. Sales of the Super Carry LCV too went up by 30.5 per cent at 3169 units as compared to 2429 units.

Maruti's exports too has increased by 4.7 per cent as compared to 9158 units sold a year ago.

This time around, the company has also sold 6037 units to Toyota of the Vitara Brezza dubbed Urban Cruiser and Baleno dubbed Glanza and that is an uptick of 121.4 per cent as compared to 2727 units sold last year when only Glanza was sold. At 9586 units, Maruti's exports too has increased by 4.7 per cent as compared to 9158 units sold a year ago. Overall, the company has sold 182,448 units this year including domestic sales and exports, a surge of 18.9 per cent when compared to 153,435 units sold a year ago.

At the same time, Maruti's Month-on-Month (MoM) sales went up by 13.71 per cent. The company sold 1,60,442 units in September while in August it sold 1,24,624 units.

