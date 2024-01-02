Auto Sales December 2023: Honda Cars India Sales Up By 12 Per Cent

Honda Cars India has reported its monthly sales figures for December 2023. In the month, Honda recorded 7,902 domestic sales, which signifies a year-over-year growth of 12 per cent. Additionally, the brand exported 3,749 units, showing a growth of 170 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year. In December 2022, the company had registered 7,062 units in domestic sales and exported 1,388 units.

Also Read: Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan

When comparing the sales figures of this month to the previous month, where Honda managed to sell 8,730 units domestically, there is a 9 per cent decline in month-over-month sales. Exports though have witnessed a month-over-month growth of 18 per cent as the brand exported 588 units more than the previous month.

Also Read: Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV

Moreover, in December 2023, Honda celebrated a significant milestone, surpassing 20,000 units in sales for its Elevate SUV within just 100 days of its September 2023 launch. The brand also mentioned that this success contributed to an overall 11 per cent growth in sales for the company during the September to November period compared to the corresponding period last year.