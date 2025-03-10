car&bike Awards 2025: Honda Amaze Bags The Subcompact Sedan Of The Year Award

The Honda Amaze has been crowned Subcompact Sedan of the Year at the car&bike Awards 2025. The third-gen Amaze was launched in India back in December 2024. In addition to the design and styling updates, the car also brings a lot of new tech to the table, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The Amaze had to compete with its closest rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, for this award, which also underwent a generation upgrade in 2024.

The new Amaze brings a lot of modern car features to what is a quintessential non-nonsense everyday car, which seems to have attracted the jury. Easy to drive, comfortable, safe and reasonably feature-packed, all things that make a practically flawless car. It sets benchmarks in certain parameters such as ground clearance, outright power and ADAS, and these are some things that give it the upper hand over the Dzire.

As for the powertrain options, there is only one on offer – the tried and tested 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 88.5 bhp and 110 Nm torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, though buyers can opt for a CVT automatic with any variant of the car. Honda claims fuel efficiency figures of 18.65 kmpl and 19.46 kmpl for the manual and CVT variants respectively.

Last year, the Honda Elevate won the Compact SUV of the Year and the Viewers’ Choice Car of the Year Award at the car&bike Awards 2024.