Car Sales October 2020: Hyundai Achieves Highest Ever Domestic Sales

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it has sold a total of 68,835 units in October. Domestic sales stood at 56,605 units while it exported 12,230 cars from the country. While it is a 13.2 per cent growth in sales compared to the same period in 2019, it has to be said that sales were weak last year as well. Hyundai does say that in October, it has achieved its highest ever domestic sales as the last time it was in October 2018 when it had clocked sales of 52,001 units.

The Venue has received an overwhelming response

While the lockdown managed to create a dent in the company's growth path, sales did start to revive in July when it sold more than 40000 units. The sales continued to pour in, in the month of August and September as well in the domestic market as it managed to sell, 45,809 units and 50,313 units respectively.

However, exports took a massive hit compared to figures in the same period last year. They were down by 10.1 per cent. Compared to September 2020, the company has seen a growth in sales of 12.5 per cent which, given the festive season and the pent-up demand in the market is a good sign of the recovering economy.

The i2o will be the next big launch from the company in India

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for overall business environment and we are confident that Hyundai will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of economy, community and all its stake holders.”



