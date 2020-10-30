New Cars and Bikes in India
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof

The new-gen Hyundai i20 will get a sunroof and while it's not the segment-first since the Honda Jazz already has it, the new i20 will be the second model in its segment to offer one.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
The new i20 will be the second car in its segment to offer a sunroof expand View Photos
The new i20 will be the second car in its segment to offer a sunroof

Highlights

  • The new-gen Hyundai i20 will be launched on November 5, 2020
  • It gets a decent list of features and the top trims gets a sunroof
  • It will have a petrol and diesel variants along with multiple gearboxes

The all-new Hyundai i20 is all-set to go on sale in India next month on November 5, 2020 and it will be loaded to the brim with features in typical Hyundai fashion. Hyundai models have always upped the ante when it comes to features and the third-generation i20 won't be any different. Apart from being the first connected premium hatchback in India, it will also have other creature comforts in abundance. The new Hyundai i20 will get a sunroof as well and while it's not the segment-first since the Honda Jazz already has it, the i20 will be the second model in its segment to offer one.

Also Read: Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be The Safest Iteration Yet

hqoide28

The new Hyundai i20 will be launched on November 5, 2020

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief- carandbike on the latest Freewheeling With SVP Webisode, Ganesh Mani, Head Of Production- Hyundai Motor India said, "An important feature of this car is also a sunroof and we have also gone for a no touch breezing technology which is very unique for thus product." The new i20 will be offered in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants and sunroof is expected to remain exclusive to the range-topping Asta trims. The long list of features will also include a digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, dual airbags, rear AC vents, charging sockets and Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology among others. The cabin of the new i20 has been completely revamped as well and it is likely to be an finished in all-black.

Also Read: New Hyundai i20 Evaluated On 18 Test Tracks

bfdjg9do

The new Hyundai i20 uses 66 per cent high tensile steel in its chassis

Moreover, the new i20 will share its engine line-up with the Hyundai Venue. So, there will be three engine options which include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Gearbox options will include an IVT (CVT) automatic gearbox with the petrol engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed iMT gearbox with the 1.0-litre-Turbo engine while a five-speed manual transmission will be standard.

