New Hyundai i20 Evaluated On 18 Test Tracks And Uses 66 Per Cent High Tensile Steel

The new Hyundai i20 is all set to go on sale on November 5, 2020

The upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is the next big launch with the company announcing the prices on November 5, 2020. After revealing the design sketches of the new i20, Hyundai has now shared details of its construction and manufacturing process. Hyundai has tested the new 2020 i20 on 18 test tracks over a period of time in a bid to make it suitable for various driving conditions and weather. It can also resist a rain shower of 60 mm per minute or 3,600 mm per hour.

The structure of the new Hyundai i20 uses 66 per cent high strength steel and 5,400 tons stamping on the press shop. This procedure helps making the car both high tensile and lighter in weight and then it has used high quality grade coils for sculpting. There are over 4,400 welding spots in each car at small gaps to ensure its structural rigidity and 80 per cent of the cars' parts are fixed using systemised stage 3 dynamic tightening with 700 plus joints.

Even for the engine, Hyundai has set up a cold test bed and has tested the powertrain on over 15 parameters. The new i20 is expected to get three engine options which include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines, similar to the ones found on other Hyundai cars. Transmission options include manual and automatic gearboxes.

The Korean carmaker says that the new i20 has been designed keeping four elements in mind which are proportion, architecture, design, technology. The cabin of the new i20 has been completely revamped and it is likely to be an finished in all-black. The long list of features will include digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, dual airbags, rear AC vents, charging sockets and Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology among others.

