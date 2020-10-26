New Cars and Bikes in India
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the third generation of the Hyundai i20 next month and the company has officially released design renderings of the new car. The i20 has been a popular model for Hyundai in India.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
The new-generation Hyundai i20 will be launched in India next month expand View Photos
The new-generation Hyundai i20 will be launched in India next month

Highlights

  • The new-gen Hyundai i20 will be launched next month
  • It gets a complete overhaul in terms of design
  • It has already started reaching Hyundai dealerships across India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed the design renderings of the new-generation Hyundai i20, which will be launched in India next month. This will be the third generation model of the i20, with the current generation model having debuted in 2014. The new i20 too is designed around the company's theme of sensuous sportiness. Needless to say, the new-gen i20 gets a complete overhaul including a new design. The look of the car is bolder now and the stance is sportier too, with a sloping hood up front. The cascading grille and the headlight cluster are completely new and adds to the bold look. The rear too sees a complete change of design, with new bootlid and sharp looking taillights which form a 'Z'.

pffhdheg

(The new-gen hyundai i20 gets a complete overhaul in terms of design)

Hyundai says that the new i20 has been designed keeping four elements in mind which are proportion, architecture, design, technology. The cabin of the new i20 has been completely re-done. It is likely to be an all-black affair and get features like digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, dual airbags, rear AC vents, charging sockets, Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology and other more.

Newsbeep
gg3f7go8

(The cabin of the new i20 is completely new and the car will get a bunch of new features too )

0 Comments

The new i20 is expected to get three engine options which include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines, similar to the ones found on other Hyundai cars. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. The car has already started making its way to Hyundai dealerships across the country and like we said earlier, we expect the new-generation i20 to be launched in November 2020. It will continue to go up against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and the Volkswagen Polo.

2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857

