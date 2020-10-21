New Cars and Bikes in India
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month

Dealers from Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai confirmed that the car would go on sale in the country by the first week of November.

Charanpreet Singh
The third-generation i20 is expected to launch in India by the first week of November expand View Photos
The third-generation i20 is expected to launch in India by the first week of November

Highlights

  • Select Hyundai dealers are accepting pre-bookings of the new-gen i20
  • The premium hatchback is expected to go on sale early next month
  • The new-gen Hyundai i20 will come with BlueLink connected car technology

Hyundai is all set to launch the all-new i20 premium hatchback in India very soon. It is one of the most awaited cars in the country. The new-generation Hyundai i20 has been spied on test on several instances in the past, and recently it was spotted at the dealership before its launch. We have now learnt that select dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi are accepting unofficial bookings for the 2020 Hyundai i20 for a token amount of ₹ 25,000. The booking amount is fully refundable.

svmomeu

The new Hyundai i20 will come with new BS6 powertrain options

While Hyundai dealerships in Chennai are taking pre-bookings for the premium car at ₹ 10,000 down-payment. Furthermore, the South Korean automaker will be accepting the pre-launch booking of the car towards the end of this month. And, the fact that the car has started reaching the dealership signifies that the official launch is around the corner. Dealers from Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai confirmed that the car would go on sale in the country by the first week of November.

The new 2020 Hyundai i20 will be bigger, bolder, sharper than the outgoing model. Visually, the car will sport a large cascading grille at the front that is flanked by a new set of LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs. It also gets nicely sculpted bumper, diamond-cut alloy wheels, ORVMs with integrated LED side indicators, shark fin antenna, rear wiper, wraparound LED tail lights with connected chrome strip and much more.

p88mc72

The new Hyundai i20 will get brand's BlueLink connected car technology

The cabin of the new i20 will be a premium one with all-black interior scheme, digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, dual airbags, rear AC vents, charging sockets, Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology and other features.

0 Comments

Mechanically, the car is expected to be powered by three engine options. It will include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic units. When launched, the car will compete against the likes of Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz and the Toyota Glanza.

