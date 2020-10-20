New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage

The next-gen Hyundai i20 will be a lot more premium and will get connected technology

The upcoming, new-generation Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has been spotted at a dealership, without any camouflage. This is the first time that we are seeing this fully-ready, production-spec version of the car in India and clearly, it comes with a host of styling elements that are similar to the global version of the i20 that was revealed earlier this year. The fact that the car has already started reaching dealerships indicate that the launch is imminent, and the 2020 Hyundai i20 could go on sale in India this year itself, possibly around Diwali.

Also Read: Camouflaged 2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch

The new Hyundai i20 will come with sporty look exterior, featuring a black cascading grille with LED DRLs and projector headlamps

Visually, the new Hyundai i20 comes with an overall sporty character, which is particularly exemplified by the large black cascading grille, flanked by LED projector lights (not full LEDs as the global-spec model). The sculpted front bumper looks aggressive, and it also gets a sharp-looking glossy black spoiler underneath.

Also Read: Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

The premium hatchback also comes with sharp looking ORVMs with integrated LED turn signal lights and sporty diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section of the car features a large windshield with a gloss black design element below it and wraparound LED taillamps connected by what appears to be a chrome strip, while the rear bumper comes with a glossy black diffuser. The Asta badging confirms this is the top-spec model.

New-Gen Hyundai i20 will also get LED taillamps with LED stop lights and sporty rear bumper

Inside, the new i20 will come with a mono-tone all-black interior scheme. In terms of features it will get 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, sunroof, dual airbags, rear AC Vents, charging sockets, and more. Also, the new generation i20 premium hatchback will come with Hyundai's BlueLink connected car tech, making it the sixth connected vehicle from Hyundai.

The new generation i20 premium hatchback will come with Hyundai's BlueLink connected car tech

Also Read: Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again​

Under the hood, the 2021 Hyundai i20 will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. It will include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic units.

Source: TeamBHP 1 & 2

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.