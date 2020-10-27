2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced

Hyundai India is all-set to launch the next-generation i20 in India next month on November 5. The company has also started accepting pre-bookings for the 2020 Hyundai i20 for an amount of ₹ 21,000 and the cars have already started arriving at dealership yards. The new i20 will be offered in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants and there will be a wide range of engine and gearbox combinations to choose from, just like we have seen in newer models from the Korean carmaker's stable.

The Hyundai i20 will share its engine line-up with the Hyundai Venue.

The new i20 will share its engine line-up with the Hyundai Venue. So, there will be three engine options which include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Gearbox options will include an IVT (CVT) automatic gearbox with the petrol engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed iMT gearbox with the 1.0-litre-Turbo engine while a five-speed manual transmission will be standard.

The cabin of the new i20 is completely new and the car will get a bunch of new features too.

The Korean carmaker says that the new i20 has been designed keeping four elements in mind which are proportion, architecture, design, technology. The cabin of the new i20 has been completely revamped and it is likely to be an finished in all-black. The long list of features will include digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, dual airbags, rear AC vents, charging sockets and Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology among others.

