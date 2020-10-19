New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch

language dropdown

The 2020 Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has been spotted at a dealership ahead of its official India launch.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new-generation Hyundai i20 will be offered in three powertrain options expand View Photos
The new-generation Hyundai i20 will be offered in three powertrain options

Highlights

  • 2020 Hyundai i20 looks bigger, bolder, sharper than the predecessor
  • The new-gen Hyundai i20 will come with BlueLink technology
  • The new Hyundai i20 will come with new BS6 powertrain options

The new generation Hyundai i20 premium hatchback will be the next big launch from the South Korean carmaker in India. Expected to go on sale in the next couple of months, the carmaker has been testing the premium hatchback for quite some time now. We have seen several spy shots, including the production-ready ones, suggesting what all changes will be on offer for the India-spec version of the car. For the first time, the car has been spotted at a dealer in India with camouflage suggesting that the launch is just around the corner. 

Also Read: Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

a60htm48

The Hyundai i20 hatchback is expected to be launched in India towards the end of 2020

Spotted in the white body colour, new images of the 2020 Hyundai i20 gives us a clear picture of the production version. As seen in the spy images, the front and rear of the car is covered to conceal the new changes. The car gets a new large cascading grille, LED headlamps, alloy wheels, ORVMs with side indicators, shark fin antenna, rear wiper, LED taillights and more.

On the inside, we get to see a mono-tone all-black interior scheme. Other interesting highlights are 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, sunroof, dual airbags, rear AC Vents, charging sockets, and more. Also, the new-generation i20 premium hatchback will be the sixth connected vehicle from Hyundai.

jhsb04gg

The 2020 Hyundai i20 gets all-black premium interiors with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.

Also Read: Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again​

The new 2020 Hyundai i20 hatchback is likely to be offered with multiple BS6-compliant powertrain options. It will include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. The car will get a manual gearbox as standard with an optional automatic unit. Once launched, it will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and the Tata Altroz.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
BMW Group Posts Sales Growth Of 8.6% In Q3 2020
BMW Group Posts Sales Growth Of 8.6% In Q3 2020
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Jaguar Land Rover To Use Plastic Waste For Interior Trims
Jaguar Land Rover To Use Plastic Waste For Interior Trims
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Hyderabad
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Hyderabad
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
India's Car, Motorbike Sales Surge As Dealerships Stock Up Ahead Of Festive Season
India's Car, Motorbike Sales Surge As Dealerships Stock Up Ahead Of Festive Season
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities