2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch

The new generation Hyundai i20 premium hatchback will be the next big launch from the South Korean carmaker in India. Expected to go on sale in the next couple of months, the carmaker has been testing the premium hatchback for quite some time now. We have seen several spy shots, including the production-ready ones, suggesting what all changes will be on offer for the India-spec version of the car. For the first time, the car has been spotted at a dealer in India with camouflage suggesting that the launch is just around the corner.

The Hyundai i20 hatchback is expected to be launched in India towards the end of 2020

Spotted in the white body colour, new images of the 2020 Hyundai i20 gives us a clear picture of the production version. As seen in the spy images, the front and rear of the car is covered to conceal the new changes. The car gets a new large cascading grille, LED headlamps, alloy wheels, ORVMs with side indicators, shark fin antenna, rear wiper, LED taillights and more.

On the inside, we get to see a mono-tone all-black interior scheme. Other interesting highlights are 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, sunroof, dual airbags, rear AC Vents, charging sockets, and more. Also, the new-generation i20 premium hatchback will be the sixth connected vehicle from Hyundai.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 gets all-black premium interiors with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.

The new 2020 Hyundai i20 hatchback is likely to be offered with multiple BS6-compliant powertrain options. It will include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. The car will get a manual gearbox as standard with an optional automatic unit. Once launched, it will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and the Tata Altroz.

