Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again

The Hyundai i20 hatchback is expected to be launched in India towards the end of 2020 or early 2021

Hyundai Motor India will be launching the third generation i20 car in the country in the coming months. With rigorous roading testing, it is safe to assume that the arrival of the premium hatchback is very much imminent, probably towards the end of 2020. Ahead of its launch, a new set of spy images have surfaced online that gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from Hyundai's next product. The test mule was seen testing around Mathura Road in New Delhi draped in heavy camouflage.

The upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 will be a lot more premium than the current model.

The test mule features new multi-spoke alloy wheels, sleek ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, LED taillights, and more. The new generation Hyundai i20 will sport signature-style trapezoidal grille, full LED headlamps with DRLs, muscular bonnet, redesigned bumpers with character lines, blacked-out B-pillars, alloy wheels round fog lamps. Though the all-new generation Hyundai i20 made its global debut earlier this year, however, we still await it to arrive at the Indian shores.

Though the spy pictures do not reveal the interior, the car is likely to get a premium and a futuristic cabin. It will get premium upholstery, a multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Venue-sourced 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the brand's Blue Link technology, improved safety features and much more.

The new-generation i20 premium hatchback will be the sixth connected vehicle from Hyundai

Mechanically, the Hyundai i20 is likely to come with three BS6 compliant powerhouses. It will include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. Transmission duties will be handled by manual gearbox as standard along with an optional automatic unit. When launched, it will take on the rivals like Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and the recently launched Honda Jazz.

