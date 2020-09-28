New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers Of Up To ₹ 60,000 On Select Models

Hyundai India has announced attractive schemes and special discount offers for the month of September to lure new customers. The carmaker is offering special benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 on select models this month.

Hyundai India is offering discounts on selected models only

  • Select Hyundai cars available with discounts of up to Rs. 60,000
  • The BS6 Hyundai Aura is on sale with benefits of up to Rs. 20,000
  • No benefits on the new Creta, Xcent, Kona EV, Verna and Creta.

Just ahead of the festive season, Hyundai Motor India is offering massive discounts on its range of products including Aura, Elantra, Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios and the i20. The South Korean automaker intends to increase its sales during the auspicious period with lucrative benefits and special deals on select Hyundai cars. It is worth noting that Xcent, Kona, Creta, Tucson and the Verna. Benefits offered on Hyundai cars consists cash discounts, corporate discounts, exchange bonus and more. These offers on Hyundai cars are valid until September 30, 2020.

fr9mr08

Discounts on Hyundai cars are limited to the Elantra, Aura, i20, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios & Santro

As a part of the offer, the company is offering 3-year unlimited km warranty on select Hyundai cars. There are also special benefits for medical professionals, select corporate companies, SMEs, teachers and chartered accountants this month. Petrol variant of the Hyundai Elantra is available with a total discount of ₹ 60,000 whereas the diesel version of the sedan attracts buyers with offer of ₹ 30,000. The Aura sedan is available with a total discount of up to ₹ 20,000 including a corporate discount of ₹ 5,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000.

Hyundai's premium hatchback, the i20, is available with benefits up to ₹ 60,000. These benefits comprise ₹ 35,000 cash discounts, ₹ 20,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of ₹ 5,000. These special benefits are not offered on the Magna+ variant. The Santro small car is available with total benefit of ₹ 45,000 with a cash discount and exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively. The customers can also opt for a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. However, the Era variant of the car is applicable for total benefits of up to ₹ 35,000.

dvd4vqjo

Customers can opt for the Grand i10 Nios with total benefits of up to ₹ 25,000.

Both petrol and diesel variants of the Grand i10 is available with total discount of up to ₹ 60,000. It includes a cash discount of ₹ 40,000, exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, respectively. Customers can opt for the Grand i10 Nios with total benefits of up to ₹ 25,000. It includes cash discount and an of ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively. There's also a corporate discount of ₹ 5,000 on the hatchback.

