Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To ₹ 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September

Tata Motors is offering huge discounts of up to Rs. 80,000 on the BS6 compliant Tiago, Nexon, Tigor & Harrier SUV. This includes exchange benefits, consumer schemes, and corporate discounts.

Highlights

  • BS6 Tata Harrier SUV is offered with discounts of up to Rs. 80,000
  • No discounts offered on the Tata Altroz premium hatchback
  • There's also corporate offer for COVID-19 fighters & health workers

As the festive season draws near, Tata Motors is offering massive discounts almost on its entire product portfolio for the Indian market. The homegrown automaker aims to lure buyers with discounts and benefits of up to ₹ 80,000. The benefits offered on Tata cars include consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer, which are valid until September 2020. The cars listed with special benefits include Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier, wherein the flagship SUV is offered with the highest discount in the line-up.

The BS6-compliant Tata Tiago is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 32,000

Tata's hatchback, Tiago is offered with a consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 10,000 offering a total benefit of ₹ 25,000. Apart from this, the company is also providing a corporate discount of up to ₹ 7,000. The Corporate offer is applicable to Tata Group & TML employees, TAta Trust India, Tata Group SSS Referral, Top 10 & Top 20 Corporates & COVID-19 fighters or health workers. The Tigor is listed with total benefits of ₹ 30,000 comprising of consumer scheme of ₹ 15,000 and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000. There's also corporate benefit of up to ₹ 7,000 applicable that can be availed by health workers, Tata employees and other corporates.

The Nexon sub-compact SUV is also a part of these special benefits being offered during the festive season. However, the carmaker is providing an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 only on the diesel variant of the Nexon. Customers opting for the diesel derivative will be entitled to get a corporate discount of ₹ 10,000. The petrol variant of the Nexon is also applicable for corporate benefit, but it is slightly less than diesel, which is ₹ 5,000.

Discount offers on Tata cars are valid till September 30, 2020

0 Comments

Tata Motors is also offering massive discounts of up to ₹ 80,000 on its flagship product, inclusive of consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer. Buyers purchasing the new Harrier will receive a discount of ₹ 25,000 as a part of consumer scheme. There's also an exchange benefit of ₹ 40,000 that can be availed on the Harrier SUV. These offers are not applicable on the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants. These variants are offered with exchange offers of ₹ 40,000 only. Apart from these offers, customers can also avail corporate discounts of ₹ 15,000.

