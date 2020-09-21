Tata Motors has silently revised the prices of the BS6-compliant Altroz hatchback in India. Last month, the car saw a price hike of up to ₹ 15,000 across all variants. It is worth noting that the price revision was not applicable on the base model. This time around, the premium hatchback gets a price cut of ₹ 40,000 across the XM, XT, XZ and XZ(O) variants, except the base XE & XE Rhythm variants. Unlike other variants, the XZ variant is now more affordable by ₹ 22,000.

The Altroz is Tata's first premium hatchback in the Indian market

The diesel variants of the car are now priced from ₹ 6.99 lakh to ₹ 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The base petrol variant of the Altroz retails in India at ₹ 5.44 lakh while the top-end XZ Urban model costs ₹ 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata entered the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz, which was launched earlier this year. The premium hatchback made its India debut alongside the BS6 compliant Tiago, Tigor & Nexon. Initially, the hatchback was offered with a petrol engine only, and the diesel derivative was introduced later on.

As the festive season is around the corner, this price cut on the Altroz could help the carmaker garner some good sales as various auto manufacturers are already offering lucrative discounts. The Altroz hatchback comes in two engine options, which gives a slight advantage over rivals like the Baleno and Jazz which are seen with petrol engines only and even the upcoming new-gen Hyundai i20.

The Tata Altroz is only being offered with a 5-speed manual for now

The diesel variants of the Tata Altroz employ a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged unit that makes 89 bhp at 4,000 rpm with 200 Nm of peak torque at 1,250-3,000 rpm. There's also a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Both the engines come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Altroz Diesel:

Altroz Diesel Variants Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Old Prices (Ex-Showroom, Delhi Difference XE ₹ 6.99 Lakh ₹ 6.99 Lakh - XE Rhythm ₹ 7.27 Lakh ₹ 7.27 Lakh - XM ₹ 7.50 Lakh ₹ 7.90 Lakh ₹ 40,000 XM Style ₹ 7.84 Lakh ₹ 8.24 Lakh ₹ 40,000 XM Rhythm ₹ 7.89 Lakh ₹ 8.29 Lakh ₹ 40,000 XM R+S ₹ 8.14 Lakh ₹ 8.54 Lakh ₹ 40,000 XT ₹ 8.19 Lakh ₹ 8.59 Lakh ₹ 40,000 XT Luxe ₹ 8.58 Lakh ₹ 8.98 Lakh ₹ 40,000 XZ ₹ 8.97 Lakh ₹ 9.19 Lakh ₹ 22,000 XZ(O) ₹ 8.95 Lakh ₹ 9.35 Lakh ₹ 40,000 XZ Urban ₹ 9.09 Lakh ₹ 9.49 Lakh ₹ 40,000

