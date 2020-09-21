New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By ₹ 40,000

Tata Motors has discreetly reduced the prices of the Altroz diesel variants in India by Rs. 40,000. The diesel variants are now priced from Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.49 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The BS6 Tata Altroz premium hatchback was launched in India in January, 2020

Highlights

  • Tata Altroz diesel prices cut by Rs. 40,000 before festive season
  • Prices of the base XE variants remained unchanged
  • New prices are listed on the Tata's official website

Tata Motors has silently revised the prices of the BS6-compliant Altroz hatchback in India. Last month, the car saw a price hike of up to ₹ 15,000 across all variants. It is worth noting that the price revision was not applicable on the base model. This time around, the premium hatchback gets a price cut of ₹ 40,000 across the XM, XT, XZ and XZ(O) variants, except the base XE & XE Rhythm variants. Unlike other variants, the XZ variant is now more affordable by  ₹ 22,000.

Also Read: Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor​

mml6jrgg

The Altroz is Tata's first premium hatchback in the Indian market

The diesel variants of the car are now priced from ₹ 6.99 lakh to ₹ 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The base petrol variant of the Altroz retails in India at ₹ 5.44 lakh while the top-end XZ Urban model costs ₹ 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata entered the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz, which was launched earlier this year. The premium hatchback made its India debut alongside the BS6 compliant Tiago, Tigor & Nexon. Initially, the hatchback was offered with a petrol engine only, and the diesel derivative was introduced later on.

As the festive season is around the corner, this price cut on the Altroz could help the carmaker garner some good sales as various auto manufacturers are already offering lucrative discounts. The Altroz hatchback comes in two engine options, which gives a slight advantage over rivals like the Baleno and Jazz which are seen with petrol engines only and even the upcoming new-gen Hyundai i20. 

Also Read: BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised​

ibvshlp

The Tata Altroz is only being offered with a 5-speed manual for now

The diesel variants of the Tata Altroz employ a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged unit that makes 89 bhp at 4,000 rpm with 200 Nm of peak torque at 1,250-3,000 rpm. There's also a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Both the engines come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Altroz Diesel:

Altroz Diesel Variants

Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Old Prices (Ex-Showroom, Delhi

Difference

XE

₹ 6.99 Lakh

₹ 6.99 Lakh

-

XE Rhythm

₹ 7.27 Lakh

₹ 7.27 Lakh

-

XM

₹ 7.50 Lakh

₹ 7.90 Lakh

₹ 40,000

XM Style

₹ 7.84 Lakh

₹ 8.24 Lakh

₹ 40,000

XM Rhythm

₹ 7.89 Lakh

₹ 8.29 Lakh

₹ 40,000

XM R+S

₹ 8.14 Lakh

₹ 8.54 Lakh

₹ 40,000

XT

₹ 8.19 Lakh

₹ 8.59 Lakh

₹ 40,000

XT Luxe

₹ 8.58 Lakh

₹ 8.98 Lakh

₹ 40,000

XZ

₹ 8.97 Lakh

₹ 9.19 Lakh

₹ 22,000

XZ(O) 

₹ 8.95 Lakh

₹ 9.35 Lakh

₹ 40,000

XZ Urban

₹ 9.09 Lakh

₹ 9.49 Lakh
0 Comments

₹ 40,000

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000 Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
Upcoming MG Gloster To Come With Strong Off-Roading Capabilities Upcoming MG Gloster To Come With Strong Off-Roading Capabilities
MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's QJ Motor MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's QJ Motor
Harley-Davidson Gets $3 Million Relief Over Emissions Fine Harley-Davidson Gets $3 Million Relief Over Emissions Fine
Husqvarna 401 Twins Launch Details Revealed Husqvarna 401 Twins Launch Details Revealed
HAAH Automotive Offers To Invest $258 Million In Ssangyong Motor: Report HAAH Automotive Offers To Invest $258 Million In Ssangyong Motor: Report
Nikola, CNH Building Electric Truck Prototypes For 2021 End Launch Nikola, CNH Building Electric Truck Prototypes For 2021 End Launch
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices
2021 BMW M3 With Bright Green Paint Teased Ahead Of Official Debut 2021 BMW M3 With Bright Green Paint Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme
Oil Refiners Worldwide Struggle With Weak Demand, Inventory Glut Oil Refiners Worldwide Struggle With Weak Demand, Inventory Glut
Toyota Wins Third Consecutive 24 Hours Le Mans Toyota Wins Third Consecutive 24 Hours Le Mans
MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Wins Emilia Romagna GP MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Wins Emilia Romagna GP
2020 BMW R 18 First Edition: First Look 2020 BMW R 18 First Edition: First Look
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 Turbo GDi Review
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 Turbo GDi Review
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities