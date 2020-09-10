New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor

Tata Motors has filed trademarks for the names Tiago Camo, Tiago Dark, Altroz Camo, Altroz Dark, Tigor Dark and Gravitas Camo, hinting at the possibility of introducing these special edition models in India.

The trademarks indicate Tata is planning to launch special edition models of these four cars

Highlights

  • Both Camo and Dark names have been registered for the Tiago and Altroz
  • Only the Camo name has been registered for the Tata Gravitas
  • Only the Dark name has been registered for the Tata Tigor

Tata Motors has recently filed trademarks for the Camo and Dark special edition models for the Altroz, Tiago, Tigor and the upcoming Gravitas SUV. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's database for patents and trademark, the home-grown automaker has filed trademarks for the names Tiago Camo, Tiago Dark, Altroz Camo, Altroz Dark, Tigor Dark and Gravitas Camo. This indicates that the company is planning to introduce special edition models for the aforementioned vehicles. There is no indication on when these models will be launched in India, however, we know that the regular version of the Tata Gravitas is slated to be launched this festive season.

up0ie6o4

Tata has filed trademarks for the names Tiago Camo, Tiago Dark, Altroz Camo, Altroz Dark, Tigor Dark and Gravitas Camo

Earlier, in August 2019, the company had launched the Tata Harrier Dark edition in India. Going by that, we would expect the new Dark edition models to come with an all-black theme inside out. The cars are likely to get an all-black paint job with matching black exterior elements, black alloy wheels, and, of course, all-black interior as well. However, currently, we have no details about the new Camo editions, but if we had to guess, then these too are likely to come with a new paint scheme and styling elements. The special edition models will be based on the top-spec variants of the vehicles. Most of the features are likely to remain unchanged.

mml6jrgg

The special edition models are likely to come with cosmetic updated but mechanically they will remain unchanged

Mechanically, all cars will remain unchanged and will continue to be offered with the existing powertrain and transmission choices. While the Tiago and Tigor come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Altroz is offered in both 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. All three models come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. As for the upcoming Tata Gravitas, the Harrier-based 7-seater SUV will continue to feature the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

7holl4c8

The new Tata Gravitas is slated to be launched in India this festive season

0 Comments

With the festive season here, we would expect Tata Motors to launch some of these special edition models around Navratri or Diwali, to cash in on the festive mood.

Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
