Tata Motors Receives Order For 150 Nexon EVs From EESL

EESL will procure the Tata Nexon at Rs. 14.86 lakh each, Rs. 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price of Rs. 14.99 lakh.

Tata Motors has received an order for 150 Nexon EVs from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Government of India. Tata Motors won the tender and now will supply these Nexon EVs for government use. 

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Electric mobility is gaining ground in the country and partnerships such as these are pivotal for building the requisite momentum. We have been partnering EESL and are pleased to provide more EVs to them for government use, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. As the leader of the fast growing EV segment, Tata Motors is committed to popularise their access and use across India”

9u510vc

The Tata Nexon EV is the most affordable e-SUV in the country 

EESL will procure the Tata Nexon at ₹ 14.86 lakh each, ₹ 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price of ₹ 14.99 lakh. The Nexon EV has also helped the carmaker to post a market share of 62 per cent in the electric car segment in the first quarter of FY21. Tata Motors' Nexon EV is the first of its new generation electric cars with the Ziptron technology.

The company has already produced 1000 units of the car. The Tata Nexon EV comes powered by the Ziptron technology offering zippy performance and a range of 312 km on a single charge. The EV also gets fast charging capability, IP67 rated battery as well as class-leading safety features and 35 connected car features. The electric powertrain makes 245 Nm of peak torque, which is enough for the EV to sprint to clock 100 kmph under 9.9 seconds.
 

or select from popular cities