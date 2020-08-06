Tata Nexon EV Now Available With Monthly Subscription; Charges Start At Rs. 41,900

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Nexon EV Now Available With Monthly Subscription; Charges Start At ₹ 41,900

The rental service will initially be offered in five cities- Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru and interested customers can subscribe to it for 18, 24 or 36 months.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The rental service will be offered in five cities- Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Highlights

  • The Tata Nexon EV is offered at a starting rental of Rs. 41,900 /month.
  • The rental service will initially be offered in five cities.
  • Customers can subscribe to EV for 18, 24 or 36 months.

Tata Motors is now offering the Nexon EV at an all-inclusive fixed rental charge, starting at ₹ 41,900 per month with a flexible tenure option. The rental charge will include vehicle registration and road tax and the entire process of subscribing to the Tata Nexon EV is done on a digital platform. Additional benefits include comprehensive insurance coverage, on call roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Customers will also have the convenience of getting their own EV charger installed at their home or office.

Also Read: Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business

Tata Nexon EV

13.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Nexon EV Price

59oaubdg

The tri-arrow design is visible all across the car and this includes the side, rear and front

Announcing the launch of this unique EV subscription programme, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit- Tata Motors said, "EVs are the future, and as the leader of this fast growing segment, Tata Motors is committed to popularise their access and use in India. With this novel subscription model, we are making it more convenient for interested users of EVs to experience their myriad benefits. It is ideal for customers preferring 'usership' over ownership in the rapidly growing era of shared economy."

Also Read: 2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India

gkb2r2kc

The Tata Nexon EV gets new black treatment for the dashboard with white upholstery

0 Comments

The rental service will initially be offered in five cities- Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru and interested customers can subscribe to it for 18 month, 24 months or 36 months. The Tata Nexon EV uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which is powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and IP67 certified. Hence, the battery pack is both water and dust resistant. The Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Nexon EV with Immediate Rivals

Tata Nexon EV
Tata
Nexon EV

Latest News

Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
Chinese Brand Motrac Unveils Design Copy Of Ducati Diavel
Chinese Brand Motrac Unveils Design Copy Of Ducati Diavel
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Tata Nexon EV Now Available With Monthly Subscription; Charges Start At Rs. 41,900
Tata Nexon EV Now Available With Monthly Subscription; Charges Start At Rs. 41,900
MV Agusta, Akrapovic Announce Industrial Partnership
MV Agusta, Akrapovic Announce Industrial Partnership
2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
UK New Car Sales Rise For First Time In 2020 As Dealerships Reopen
UK New Car Sales Rise For First Time In 2020 As Dealerships Reopen
Honda Sees 68 Per Cent Drop In Annual Profit As Coronavirus Slams Car Sales
Honda Sees 68 Per Cent Drop In Annual Profit As Coronavirus Slams Car Sales
BMW Loses Almost $800 Million As Sales Slide During Lockdowns
BMW Loses Almost $800 Million As Sales Slide During Lockdowns
Hyundai Brazil's New Employee Of The Year Is A Dog That's Winning Hearts All Over The Internet
Hyundai Brazil's New Employee Of The Year Is A Dog That's Winning Hearts All Over The Internet
Off-Road Motorcycle Riding Tips For Beginners
Off-Road Motorcycle Riding Tips For Beginners
Japanese Automakers Post Double-Digit Sales Growth In China, In July
Japanese Automakers Post Double-Digit Sales Growth In China, In July
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
Apple TV+ To Telecast Adventure Bike Show 'Long Way Up' Featuring Ewan McGregor
Apple TV+ To Telecast Adventure Bike Show 'Long Way Up' Featuring Ewan McGregor

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Tata Nexon EV Alternatives

MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
₹ 13.49 - 18.54 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 16.49 - 24.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
Kia Sonet: Top 5 Segment-First Features The Subcompact SUV Is Expected To Get
Kia Sonet: Top 5 Segment-First Features The Subcompact SUV Is Expected To Get
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities