Tata Nexon EV Now Available With Monthly Subscription; Charges Start At Rs. 41,900

The rental service will be offered in five cities- Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Tata Motors is now offering the Nexon EV at an all-inclusive fixed rental charge, starting at ₹ 41,900 per month with a flexible tenure option. The rental charge will include vehicle registration and road tax and the entire process of subscribing to the Tata Nexon EV is done on a digital platform. Additional benefits include comprehensive insurance coverage, on call roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Customers will also have the convenience of getting their own EV charger installed at their home or office.

Announcing the launch of this unique EV subscription programme, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit- Tata Motors said, "EVs are the future, and as the leader of this fast growing segment, Tata Motors is committed to popularise their access and use in India. With this novel subscription model, we are making it more convenient for interested users of EVs to experience their myriad benefits. It is ideal for customers preferring 'usership' over ownership in the rapidly growing era of shared economy."

The rental service will initially be offered in five cities- Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru and interested customers can subscribe to it for 18 month, 24 months or 36 months. The Tata Nexon EV uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which is powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and IP67 certified. Hence, the battery pack is both water and dust resistant. The Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger.

