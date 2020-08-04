New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business

Recent media reports suggest that Tata Motors, could transfer its passenger vehicle business to a wholly-owned subsidiary, plans to sell up to 49 per cent stake in the PV business to a foreign company. However, Tata has told carandbike that the reports are baseless and without any merit.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Tata Motors has said that the media reports are "factually incorrect, highly speculative and misleading."

Highlights

  • Reports suggested that Tata plans to sell 49% stake in the PV business
  • Tata Motors is saying the reports are "baseless and without any merit"
  • In March 2020, Tata merged its passenger cars & EV business

Refuting recent media reports about the company's plan to sell up to 49 per cent stake of its passenger vehicle business to a foreign company, Tata Motors called it "baseless and without any merit". The Times of India recently reported that Tata Motors is planning to transfer its PV business to a wholly-owned subsidiary for ₹ 9,417 crore, and is in talks with multiple automakers, both European and East Asian, to sell up to 49 per cent stake in the subsidiary company. When we reached out to the carmaker, Tata Motors said that the report was "factually incorrect, highly speculative and misleading," and the carmaker will be taking it up with the concerned parties.

Also Read: Tata Motors Merges Electric And Passenger Car Entities

Tata

Tata Cars

Harrier

Nexon

Altroz

Tiago

Hexa

Nexon EV

Tigor

Safari Storme

Zest

Tigor EV

Nano

Tiago JTP

Tigor JTP

Tiago NRG

Bolt

Reiterating the fact that the company has made no such comments or decisions regarding the divestment of its passenger car business, a Tata Motors spokesperson said, "As you are aware, in March 2020, TML had announced the intent to subsidiaries its PV business as the first step towards securing mutually beneficial strategic alliances that provide access to products, architectures, powertrains, new-age technologies and capital. Accordingly, TML has conversations with various OEMs for identifying potential partnership opportunities."

tk16j6jo

Tata has merged its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle business, plans to subsidiaries it to strengthen the PV business

In March 2020, Tata Motors merged its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle business, and said it will strengthen the PV business. The company said that it will be transferring relevant assets, IPs and employees, directly relatable to the PV business for it to be fully functional on a standalone basis through a slump sale. However, the company had also said that the proposed transfer shall be implemented through a scheme of the arrangement, and it will be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals as applicable, including approval of shareholders and creditors. Tata Motors expects the transfer process to be completed in the next one year.

Also Read: Tata Motors Records Loss In Q1 FY2021 As Coronavirus Crisis Dents Sales

The said report also suggested that Tata Motors is in talks with Chinese players like Geely, Changan and Chery but the deteriorating relations between India and China and impacted the deal. We too would believe that, in the event of bringing in a new partner for its subsidiary, Tata might not go with a Chinese brand, especially given the company's 'Vocal For Local' campaign to promote its Made-In-India cars, which is resounded well with consumers emotions under the current pandemic situation.

Also Read: Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Decline By 64% In Q1, FY2021

cru4abm8

Tata Motors' EV business expanded with the introduction of the Nexon EV, and the company will soon also bring in the Tigor EV facelift and Altroz EV

Talking about Tata Motors' plan for the new subsidiary company, the spokesperson added, "TML is India's foremost homegrown auto company. Over the years our initiatives have and will continue to strengthen India and its auto sector. We shall share our plans once they are finalised. Until such time as a policy, we do not respond to market speculations."

0 Comments

Tata Motors had previously said that subsidiarisation of the PV business is the first step in securing mutually beneficial strategic alliances that provide access to products, architectures, powertrains, new age technologies and capital.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier

Latest News

Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
General Motors Asks Judge To Reinstate Racketeering Case Against Rival Fiat Chrysler
General Motors Asks Judge To Reinstate Racketeering Case Against Rival Fiat Chrysler
U.S. Auto Sales Pandemic Recovery Continues As Toyota's Decline Slows
U.S. Auto Sales Pandemic Recovery Continues As Toyota's Decline Slows
Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board
Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board
Kia Sonet Spotted Testing In Indonesia Ahead of Global Debut
Kia Sonet Spotted Testing In Indonesia Ahead of Global Debut
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
Qianjiang QJ350 Could Be Harley-Davidson HD350
Qianjiang QJ350 Could Be Harley-Davidson HD350
Made-In-India KTM 200 Duke Likely To Be Introduced In The US
Made-In-India KTM 200 Duke Likely To Be Introduced In The US
New Galfer Cubiq Discs Promise Better Cooling, More Performance
New Galfer Cubiq Discs Promise Better Cooling, More Performance
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade
Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect
Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
F2: Jehan Daruvala Shines In British GP With A P4 Finish In The Sprint Race
F2: Jehan Daruvala Shines In British GP With A P4 Finish In The Sprint Race

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.29 - 9.34 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.75 - 7.49 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 6.7 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 7.59 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.61 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 2
x
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors
Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage
Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities