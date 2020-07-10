New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Decline By 64% In Q1, FY2021

Between April and June 2020, Tata Motors global wholesales stood at 91,594 units, a decline of 64 per cent compared to what the company sold during the same quarter in FY 2019-20.

Updated:
0  Views
Tata Motors Group's global wholesales for Q1 FY2021 was 91,594 units, including Jaguar Land Rover

Highlights

  • Tata Motors' global wholesales between April & June stood at 91,594 units
  • As compare to last fiscal year, Tata saw a decline of 64 per cent
  • Even in Q4 FY2020 Tata's wholesales were 60% more than in Q1 FY2021

Tata Motors has released the Group's wholesales numbers for the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21. In the quarter that ended on June 30, 2020, Tata Motors Group's global wholesales stood at 91,594 units (including Jaguar Land Rover), a decline of 64 per cent compared to what the company sold during April-June 2019. In fact, even in the previous quarter, that is between January and March 2020 (Q4 FY2020), the company's total wholesales stood at 2,31,929 units, over 60 per cent more than what the company sold in the April-June 2020 period.

Also Read: Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Decline By 35% In Q4 FY2020

 Tata Motors' standalone passenger vehicles sales slumped by 61 per cent at 14,571 units

The massive degrowth was the result of the coronavirus pandemic and its resultant lockdown, which forced Tata Motors to suspend production operations for the entire month of April and partially in May as well. As for the global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21, the company sold 79,996 units, lower by 49 per cent as compared to the same quarter in the last fiscal year.

Also Read: Tata Motors Reports A Loss Of ₹ 9,864 Crore In Q4 FY2020

Jaguar's wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, Land Rover's wholesales stood at 47,454 units

During the same period, Tata Motors' standalone passenger vehicles sales slumped by 61 per cent at 14,571 units, as compared to 36,945 units which were sold in the same period last year. Whereas, global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 65,425 vehicles in Q1 FY21, including the 16,513 units sold by CJLR the joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles. While Jaguar's wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, Land Rover's wholesales stood at 47,454 units.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, between April and June 2020 accounted for 11,598 units, witnessing a decline of 89 per cent, over Q1 FY20.

