Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant

Tata Motors has rolled out its 1000th Nexon EV from its Pune plant in India. The carmaker achieved this significant landmark in just over six months after the launch.

Tata Nexon EV is also available on a monthly subscription basis.

Highlights

  • The Nexon EV is available in 3 variants- XM, XZ+, XZ+.
  • The Tata Nexon EV is equipped with 35 connected car features.
  • It offers a drive range of over 312 km.

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced a momentous milestone in the EV segment by rolling out the 1000th Nexon EV from its Pune plant in India. The Indian car manufacturer has achieved this significant landmark in just over six months after the launch of the electric vehicle portraying that the demand and interest for EVs are increasing across the country. The Nexon EV has also helped the carmaker to post a market share of 62 per cent in the electric car segment in the first quarter of FY21. Tata Motors' Nexon EV is the first of its new generation electric cars with the Ziptron technology.

cru4abm8

The Nexon is the most affordable Electric SUV in India

The EV was launched in the country earlier this year in the presence of the Tata Group Chairman, Ratan Tata and Tata Motors CEO, Guenter Butschek. The EV is priced in India from ₹ 13.99 (ex-showroom, India) for the XM variant. However, the top-end variant - XZ+ costs ₹ 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The electric SUV is offered in three variants - XM, XZ+, XZ+.

Shailesh Chandra, President - Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast, and we are seeing growing interest in it from all parts of the country. The rollout of the 1000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of Covid-19, reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs. Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting global standards. EVs are the future and as the industry leader, we are committed to making them desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers."

9u510vc

The Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in January 2020

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Now Available With Monthly Subscription; Charges Start At ₹ 41,900

The Tata Nexon EV comes powered by the Ziptron technology offering zippy performance and a range of 312 km on a single charge. The EV also gets fast charging capability, IP67 rated battery as well as class-leading safety features and 35 connected car features. The electric powertrain makes 245 Nm of peak torque, which is enough for the EV to sprint to clock 100 kmph under 9.9 seconds.

To further accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country, the homegrown automaker has announced an e-mobility ecosystem called 'Tata uniEVerse'. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, the customers will get a host of e-mobility options including charging solutions, retail experiences and easy financing options.

