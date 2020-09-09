New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's database Tata Motors had trademarked the name Tata Timero, and we believe it could be the official name of the carmaker's upcoming micro SUV based on the HBX concept.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Tata Timero could be the official name of the company's new micro SUV based on the HBX concept

Highlights

  • The carmaker has trademarked the name Tata Timero
  • Timero could be the official name of the SUV based on the HBX concept
  • The Tata HBX is built on the company's ALFA platform

Tata Motors has recently trademarked the name 'Tata Timero' in India. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry's database reveals that the company filed for the trademark last year, and it was approved earlier in September 2020. The home-grown automaker has confirmed that its upcoming launches will include two new SUVs - the 7-seater version of the Harrier, which has been named Tata Gravitas, and a new micro SUV based on the HBX concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. So, it is very much likely that 'Tata Timero' could be the official name of the company's upcoming HBX micro SUV, which will be positioned below the Tata Nexon. While the new SUV was supposed to be launched towards the end of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown has forced Tata Motors to push the launch to next year.

Also Read: Production-Spec Tata HBX Micro SUV Spotted Testing In India

9b2veb9

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's database Tata Motors had trademarked the name Tata Timero

The upcoming Tata HBX or Tata Timero is built on the company's ALFA architecture, which currently underpins the Altroz premium hatchback. Now, Tata Motors has said that the HBX concept showcased at the Auto Expo, is 90 per cent close to the actual production car. While we have seen several spy photos of the upcoming SUV, they were all heavily camouflaged. So it's a bit difficult to ascertain Tata's claim.

Also Read: More Details About Upcoming Tata HBX Micro SUV Announced

However, based on the previous set of spy photos, we could tell that the car will get a tallboy stance, along with split headlamps, with the primary lights positioned below and the LED daytime running lights (DRLs) placed above it, closer to the front grille. The concept model came with compact taillamps with Tri-Arrow shaped LED guide lights, and while we cannot confirm the design, the taillamps do look a bit a compact. Also, the upcoming SUV based on the HBX concept will employ the company's Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy.

oag3kuvo

The new Tata SUV based on the HBX concept gets same petrol engine option as the Altroz, which is a 1.2-litre petrol

0 Comments

Other details like the technical specifications and engine details are expected to be revealed closer to the launch. However, we expect the car to come with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine the powers the Altorz. The engine currently makes about 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard but expect the SUV to get an AMT version as well. Upon launch, the new HBX-based SUV will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Renault Kwid

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India
Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed
Husqvarna Norden 901 Production Model Revealed In Leaked Image Husqvarna Norden 901 Production Model Revealed In Leaked Image
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India
South Korean EV Battery Manufacturers Increase Their Market Worldwide During The COVID-19 Pandemic South Korean EV Battery Manufacturers Increase Their Market Worldwide During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Amazon Has Built A New Team To Focus On Driverless Delivery In England  Amazon Has Built A New Team To Focus On Driverless Delivery In England 
Piaggio Partners With OTO Capital To Offer Lease Plans For Aprilia And Vespa Scooters Piaggio Partners With OTO Capital To Offer Lease Plans For Aprilia And Vespa Scooters
New Vehicle Registrations Fell Almost 27 Per Cent In August 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Fell Almost 27 Per Cent In August 2020
Royal Enfield Sets Up First Overseas Assembly Plant In Argentina Royal Enfield Sets Up First Overseas Assembly Plant In Argentina
Honda Announces Discount Offers Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Amaze, WR-V And Civic In September Honda Announces Discount Offers Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Amaze, WR-V And Civic In September
General Motors Joins Hands With Nikola Corp To Make Electric Pickup Trucks General Motors Joins Hands With Nikola Corp To Make Electric Pickup Trucks
Tesla’s $8,000 Full Self Driving Tech Gets Bashed By Consumer Report Tesla’s $8,000 Full Self Driving Tech Gets Bashed By Consumer Report
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities