BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised

Tata Motors has discreetly revised the prices for its four models - Tiago, Altroz, Nexon and Tigor in the Indian market. The company had launched the BS6 versions of the Tiago, Tigor & Nexon earlier this year during the launch event of the Altroz premium hatchback. Out of the four, the Tigor sedan is the only car that has received a price cut here while the other three cars see a price hike across all the variants. The prices for all the four cars have been updated on the carmaker's official website. And, these price revisions are effective immediately.

The Tata Tigor facelift BS6 gets a revised front and will sport more features as well

Tigor New Price Old Price Difference XE ₹ 5.39 Lakh ₹ 5.75 Lakh ₹ 36,000 XM ₹ 5.99 Lakh ₹ 6.10 Lakh ₹ 11,000 XZ ₹ 6.40 Lakh ₹ 6.50 Lakh ₹ 10,000 XZ+ ₹ 6.99 Lakh ₹ 6.99 Lakh 0 XMA ₹ 6.49 Lakh ₹ 6.60 Lakh ₹ 11,000 XZA+ ₹ 7.49 Lakh ₹ 7.49 Lakh 0

The BS6-compliant Tata Tigor is offered in a petrol version only. The Tigor sedan is now listed at a starting price of ₹ 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the XE variant, seeing a price hike of ₹ 36,000. Both XM and XMA variants have see a drop in price of ₹ 11,000 respectively. But the XZ variant of the Tigor now costs ₹ 6.4 lakh (ex-showroom, India), down by ₹ 10,000. However, the prices for the XZ+ and XZA+ variants remain unchanged.

Tiago New Price Old Price Difference XE ₹ 4.69 Lakh ₹ 4.60 Lakh ₹ 9,000 XT ₹ 5.33 Lakh ₹ 5.20 Lakh ₹ 13,000 XZ ₹ 5.83 Lakh ₹ 5.70 Lakh ₹ 13,000 XZ+ ₹ 6.12 Lakh ₹ 5.99 Lakh ₹ 13,000 XZ+ DT ₹ 6.23 Lakh ₹ 6.10 Lakh ₹ 13,000 XZA ₹ 6.33 Lakh ₹ 6.20 Lakh ₹ 13,000 XZA+ ₹ 6.62 Lakh ₹ 6.49 Lakh ₹ 13,000 XZA+ DT ₹ 6.73 Lakh ₹ 6.60 Lakh ₹ 13,000

The Tiago car now gets a starting price of ₹ 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Like the Tigor, the Tata Tiago hatchback is available in petrol variants only. The XE base variant of the car is now priced at ₹ 4.69 lakh, seeing a price hike of ₹ 9,000. The variant was previously priced at ₹ 4.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The remaining variants of the Tiago have become pricier by ₹ 13,000. The top-of-the-line XZA+ DT variant now costs ₹ 6.73 lakh compared to ₹ 6.60 lakh before(all prices ex-showroom, India).

Altroz New Price (Petrol) Old Price (Petrol) Difference (Petrol) New Price (Diesel) Old Price (Diesel) Difference (Diesel) XE ₹ 5.44 Lakh ₹ 5.29 Lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 6.99 Lakh ₹ 6.99 Lakh 0 XM ₹ 6.30 Lakh ₹ 6.15 Lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 7.90 Lakh ₹ 7.75 Lakh ₹ 15,000 XT ₹ 6.99 Lakh ₹ 6.84 Lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 8.59 Lakh ₹ 8.44 Lakh ₹ 15,000 XZ ₹ 7.59 Lakh ₹ 7.44 Lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 9.19 Lakh ₹ 9.04 Lakh ₹ 15,000 XZ(O) ₹ 7.75 Lakh ₹ 7.69 Lakh ₹ 6,000 ₹ 9.35 Lakh ₹ 9.29 Lakh ₹ 6,000 XE Rhythm ₹ 5.70 Lakh ₹ 5.54 Lakh ₹ 16,000 ₹ 7.27 Lakh ₹ 7.24 Lakh ₹ 3,000 XM Style ₹ 6.64 Lakh ₹ 6.49 Lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 8.24 Lakh ₹ 8.09 Lakh ₹ 15,000 XM Rhythm ₹ 6.69 Lakh ₹ 6.54 Lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 8.29 Lakh ₹ 8.14 Lakh ₹ 15,000 XM R+S ₹ 6.94 Lakh ₹ 6.79 Lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 8.54 Lakh ₹ 8.39 Lakh ₹ 15,000 XT Luxe ₹ 7.38 Lakh ₹ 7.23 Lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 8.98 Lakh ₹ 8.44 Lakh ₹ 15,000 XZ Urban ₹ 7.89 Lakh ₹ 7.74 Lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 9.49 Lakh ₹ 9.34 Lakh ₹ 15,000

Tata entered the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz, which was launched earlier this year alongside the Tiago, Tigor & Nexon. The Altroz too costs more now as the company has raised the prices by upto ₹ 16,000 depending on the variant. The base petrol variant now retails at ₹ 5.44 lakh while the top-end XZ Urban model is listed at ₹ 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The diesel variants too have become expensive. Apart from the base diesel variant, all other variants get a price hike of ₹ 15,000.

Nexon Petrol Diesel XE ₹ 6.99 Lakh ₹ 8.45 Lakh XM ₹ 7.84 Lakh ₹ 9.20 Lakh XMA ₹ 8.44 Lakh ₹ 9.80 Lakh ZX ₹ 9.64 Lakh ₹ 10.20 Lakh XZ+ ₹ 9.84 Lakh ₹ 11.00 Lakh Z+ DT ₹ 10.24 Lakh ₹ 11.20 Lakh XZA+ DT ₹ 10.24 Lakh ₹ 11.80 Lakh XZA+ ₹ 10.44 Lakh ₹ 11.60 Lakh XZ+ (O) ₹ 10.44 Lakh ₹ 11.90 Lakh XZ+ DT (O) ₹ 10.54 Lakh ₹ 12.10 Lakh XZA+ ₹ 10.84 Lakh ₹ 12.70 Lakh XZ+ (S) ₹ 11.04 Lakh ₹ 11.60 Lakh XZ+ DT (S) ₹ 11.14 Lakh ₹ 11.80 Lakh XZA+ DT (S) ₹ 11.34 Lakh ₹ 12.40 Lakh XZA+ (S) ₹ 10.70 Lakh ₹ 12.20 Lakh

The carmaker has also increased the prices for its subcompact SUV - the Nexon. With the new prices coming into effect, the base XE petrol variant of the Nexon now costs ₹ 6.99 lakh while the top-of-the-line variant - XZA+ DT (O) costs Rs 11.34 lakh. Likewise, the diesel XE base variant now retails at ₹ 8.45 lakh, and the top-end XZA+ DT(O) variant costs ₹ 12.7 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

