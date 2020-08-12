New Cars and Bikes in India
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised

Tata Motors has revised the prices for the Tiago, Altroz, Tigor and Nexon cars for the Indian market.

BS6 Tata Altroz, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor cars were launched earlier this year in January

Highlights

  • Tata Nexon, Tiago & Altroz prices increased in India
  • Tata Motors has slashed the prices of the Tigor sedan
  • Altroz hatchback prices has been increased by up to Rs. 16,000.

Tata Motors has discreetly revised the prices for its four models - Tiago, Altroz, Nexon and Tigor in the Indian market. The company had launched the BS6 versions of the Tiago, Tigor & Nexon earlier this year during the launch event of the Altroz premium hatchback. Out of the four, the Tigor sedan is the only car that has received a price cut here while the other three cars see a price hike across all the variants. The prices for all the four cars have been updated on the carmaker's official website. And, these price revisions are effective immediately.

Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces Special Finance Schemes For Tiago, Altroz, & Nexon​

sup9tbtk

The Tata Tigor facelift BS6 gets a revised front and will sport more features as well

Tigor

New Price

Old Price

Difference

XE

₹ 5.39 Lakh

₹ 5.75 Lakh

₹ 36,000

XM

₹ 5.99 Lakh

₹ 6.10 Lakh

₹ 11,000

XZ

₹ 6.40 Lakh

₹ 6.50 Lakh

₹ 10,000

XZ+

₹ 6.99 Lakh

₹ 6.99 Lakh

0

XMA

₹ 6.49 Lakh

₹ 6.60 Lakh

₹ 11,000

XZA+

₹ 7.49 Lakh

₹ 7.49 Lakh

0

The BS6-compliant Tata Tigor is offered in a petrol version only. The Tigor sedan is now listed at a starting price of ₹ 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the XE variant, seeing a price hike of ₹ 36,000. Both XM and XMA variants have see a drop in price of ₹ 11,000 respectively. But the XZ variant of the Tigor now costs ₹ 6.4 lakh (ex-showroom, India), down by ₹ 10,000. However, the prices for the XZ+ and XZA+ variants remain unchanged.

Also Read: 2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India

Tiago

New Price

Old Price

Difference

XE

₹ 4.69 Lakh

₹ 4.60 Lakh

₹ 9,000

XT

₹ 5.33 Lakh

₹ 5.20 Lakh

₹ 13,000

XZ

₹ 5.83 Lakh

₹ 5.70 Lakh

₹ 13,000

XZ+

₹ 6.12 Lakh

₹ 5.99 Lakh

₹ 13,000

XZ+ DT

₹ 6.23 Lakh

₹ 6.10 Lakh

₹ 13,000

XZA

₹ 6.33 Lakh

₹ 6.20 Lakh

₹ 13,000

XZA+

₹ 6.62 Lakh

₹ 6.49 Lakh

₹ 13,000

XZA+ DT

₹ 6.73 Lakh

₹ 6.60 Lakh

₹ 13,000

Also Read: Tata Altroz XT Variant Now Gets Auto Climate Control Feature

46sm79kg

The Tiago car now gets a starting price of ₹ 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Like the Tigor, the Tata Tiago hatchback is available in petrol variants only. The XE base variant of the car is now priced at ₹ 4.69 lakh, seeing a price hike of ₹ 9,000. The variant was previously priced at ₹ 4.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The remaining variants of the Tiago have become pricier by ₹ 13,000. The top-of-the-line XZA+ DT variant now costs ₹ 6.73 lakh compared to  ₹ 6.60 lakh before(all prices ex-showroom, India).

Altroz

New Price (Petrol)

Old Price (Petrol)

Difference (Petrol)

New Price (Diesel)

Old Price (Diesel)

Difference

(Diesel)

XE

₹ 5.44 Lakh

₹ 5.29 Lakh

₹ 15,000

₹ 6.99 Lakh

₹ 6.99 Lakh

0

XM

₹ 6.30 Lakh

₹ 6.15 Lakh

₹ 15,000

₹ 7.90 Lakh

₹ 7.75 Lakh

₹ 15,000

XT

₹ 6.99 Lakh

₹ 6.84 Lakh

₹ 15,000

₹ 8.59 Lakh

₹ 8.44 Lakh

₹ 15,000

XZ

₹ 7.59 Lakh

₹ 7.44 Lakh

₹ 15,000

₹ 9.19 Lakh

₹ 9.04 Lakh

₹ 15,000

XZ(O)

₹ 7.75 Lakh

₹ 7.69 Lakh

₹ 6,000

₹ 9.35 Lakh

₹ 9.29 Lakh

₹ 6,000

XE Rhythm

₹ 5.70 Lakh

₹ 5.54 Lakh

₹ 16,000

₹ 7.27 Lakh

₹ 7.24 Lakh

₹ 3,000

XM Style

₹ 6.64 Lakh

₹ 6.49 Lakh

₹ 15,000

₹ 8.24 Lakh

₹ 8.09 Lakh

₹ 15,000

XM Rhythm

₹ 6.69 Lakh

₹ 6.54 Lakh

₹ 15,000

₹ 8.29 Lakh

₹ 8.14 Lakh

₹ 15,000

XM R+S

₹ 6.94 Lakh

₹ 6.79 Lakh

₹ 15,000

₹ 8.54 Lakh

₹ 8.39 Lakh

₹ 15,000

XT Luxe

₹ 7.38 Lakh

₹ 7.23 Lakh

₹ 15,000

₹ 8.98 Lakh

₹ 8.44 Lakh

₹ 15,000

XZ Urban

₹ 7.89 Lakh

₹ 7.74 Lakh

₹ 15,000

₹ 9.49 Lakh

₹ 9.34 Lakh

₹ 15,000

Tata entered the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz, which was launched earlier this year alongside the Tiago, Tigor & Nexon. The Altroz too costs more now as the company has raised the prices by upto ₹ 16,000 depending on the variant. The base petrol variant now retails at ₹ 5.44 lakh while the top-end XZ Urban model is listed at ₹ 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The diesel variants too have become expensive. Apart from the base diesel variant, all other variants get a price hike of ₹ 15,000.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV

Nexon

Petrol

Diesel

XE

₹ 6.99 Lakh

₹ 8.45 Lakh

XM

₹ 7.84 Lakh

₹ 9.20 Lakh

XMA

₹ 8.44 Lakh

₹ 9.80 Lakh

ZX

₹ 9.64 Lakh

₹ 10.20 Lakh

XZ+

₹ 9.84 Lakh

₹ 11.00 Lakh

Z+ DT

₹ 10.24 Lakh

₹ 11.20 Lakh

XZA+ DT

₹ 10.24 Lakh

₹ 11.80 Lakh

XZA+

₹ 10.44 Lakh

₹ 11.60 Lakh

XZ+ (O)

₹ 10.44 Lakh

₹ 11.90 Lakh

XZ+ DT (O)

₹ 10.54 Lakh

₹ 12.10 Lakh

XZA+

₹ 10.84 Lakh

₹ 12.70 Lakh

XZ+ (S)

₹ 11.04 Lakh

₹ 11.60 Lakh

XZ+ DT (S)

₹ 11.14 Lakh

₹ 11.80 Lakh

XZA+ DT (S)

₹ 11.34 Lakh

₹ 12.40 Lakh

XZA+ (S)

₹ 10.70 Lakh

₹ 12.20 Lakh
The carmaker has also increased the prices for its subcompact SUV - the Nexon. With the new prices coming into effect, the base XE petrol variant of the Nexon now costs ₹ 6.99 lakh while the top-of-the-line variant - XZA+ DT (O) costs Rs 11.34 lakh. Likewise, the diesel XE base variant now retails at ₹ 8.45 lakh, and the top-end XZA+ DT(O) variant costs ₹ 12.7 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

