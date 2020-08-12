BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised

Tata Motors has discreetly revised the prices for its four models - Tiago, Altroz, Nexon and Tigor in the Indian market. The company had launched the BS6 versions of the Tiago, Tigor & Nexon earlier this year during the launch event of the Altroz premium hatchback. Out of the four, the Tigor sedan is the only car that has received a price cut here while the other three cars see a price hike across all the variants. The prices for all the four cars have been updated on the carmaker's official website. And, these price revisions are effective immediately.
Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces Special Finance Schemes For Tiago, Altroz, & Nexon
|
Tigor
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
₹ 5.39 Lakh
|
₹ 5.75 Lakh
|
₹ 36,000
|
XM
|
₹ 5.99 Lakh
|
₹ 6.10 Lakh
|
₹ 11,000
|
XZ
|
₹ 6.40 Lakh
|
₹ 6.50 Lakh
|
₹ 10,000
|
XZ+
|
₹ 6.99 Lakh
|
₹ 6.99 Lakh
|
0
|
XMA
|
₹ 6.49 Lakh
|
₹ 6.60 Lakh
|
₹ 11,000
|
XZA+
|
₹ 7.49 Lakh
|
₹ 7.49 Lakh
|
0
The BS6-compliant Tata Tigor is offered in a petrol version only. The Tigor sedan is now listed at a starting price of ₹ 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the XE variant, seeing a price hike of ₹ 36,000. Both XM and XMA variants have see a drop in price of ₹ 11,000 respectively. But the XZ variant of the Tigor now costs ₹ 6.4 lakh (ex-showroom, India), down by ₹ 10,000. However, the prices for the XZ+ and XZA+ variants remain unchanged.
Also Read: 2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
|
Tiago
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
₹ 4.69 Lakh
|
₹ 4.60 Lakh
|
₹ 9,000
|
XT
|
₹ 5.33 Lakh
|
₹ 5.20 Lakh
|
₹ 13,000
|
XZ
|
₹ 5.83 Lakh
|
₹ 5.70 Lakh
|
₹ 13,000
|
XZ+
|
₹ 6.12 Lakh
|
₹ 5.99 Lakh
|
₹ 13,000
|
XZ+ DT
|
₹ 6.23 Lakh
|
₹ 6.10 Lakh
|
₹ 13,000
|
XZA
|
₹ 6.33 Lakh
|
₹ 6.20 Lakh
|
₹ 13,000
|
XZA+
|
₹ 6.62 Lakh
|
₹ 6.49 Lakh
|
₹ 13,000
|
XZA+ DT
|
₹ 6.73 Lakh
|
₹ 6.60 Lakh
|
₹ 13,000
Also Read: Tata Altroz XT Variant Now Gets Auto Climate Control Feature
Like the Tigor, the Tata Tiago hatchback is available in petrol variants only. The XE base variant of the car is now priced at ₹ 4.69 lakh, seeing a price hike of ₹ 9,000. The variant was previously priced at ₹ 4.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The remaining variants of the Tiago have become pricier by ₹ 13,000. The top-of-the-line XZA+ DT variant now costs ₹ 6.73 lakh compared to ₹ 6.60 lakh before(all prices ex-showroom, India).
|
Altroz
|
New Price (Petrol)
|
Old Price (Petrol)
|
Difference (Petrol)
|
New Price (Diesel)
|
Old Price (Diesel)
|
Difference
(Diesel)
|
XE
|
₹ 5.44 Lakh
|
₹ 5.29 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
₹ 6.99 Lakh
|
₹ 6.99 Lakh
|
0
|
XM
|
₹ 6.30 Lakh
|
₹ 6.15 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
₹ 7.90 Lakh
|
₹ 7.75 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
XT
|
₹ 6.99 Lakh
|
₹ 6.84 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
₹ 8.59 Lakh
|
₹ 8.44 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
XZ
|
₹ 7.59 Lakh
|
₹ 7.44 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
₹ 9.19 Lakh
|
₹ 9.04 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
XZ(O)
|
₹ 7.75 Lakh
|
₹ 7.69 Lakh
|
₹ 6,000
|
₹ 9.35 Lakh
|
₹ 9.29 Lakh
|
₹ 6,000
|
XE Rhythm
|
₹ 5.70 Lakh
|
₹ 5.54 Lakh
|
₹ 16,000
|
₹ 7.27 Lakh
|
₹ 7.24 Lakh
|
₹ 3,000
|
XM Style
|
₹ 6.64 Lakh
|
₹ 6.49 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
₹ 8.24 Lakh
|
₹ 8.09 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
XM Rhythm
|
₹ 6.69 Lakh
|
₹ 6.54 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
₹ 8.29 Lakh
|
₹ 8.14 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
XM R+S
|
₹ 6.94 Lakh
|
₹ 6.79 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
₹ 8.54 Lakh
|
₹ 8.39 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
XT Luxe
|
₹ 7.38 Lakh
|
₹ 7.23 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
₹ 8.98 Lakh
|
₹ 8.44 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
XZ Urban
|
₹ 7.89 Lakh
|
₹ 7.74 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
|
₹ 9.49 Lakh
|
₹ 9.34 Lakh
|
₹ 15,000
Tata entered the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz, which was launched earlier this year alongside the Tiago, Tigor & Nexon. The Altroz too costs more now as the company has raised the prices by upto ₹ 16,000 depending on the variant. The base petrol variant now retails at ₹ 5.44 lakh while the top-end XZ Urban model is listed at ₹ 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The diesel variants too have become expensive. Apart from the base diesel variant, all other variants get a price hike of ₹ 15,000.
Also Read: Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
|
Nexon
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
XE
|
₹ 6.99 Lakh
|
₹ 8.45 Lakh
|
XM
|
₹ 7.84 Lakh
|
₹ 9.20 Lakh
|
XMA
|
₹ 8.44 Lakh
|
₹ 9.80 Lakh
|
ZX
|
₹ 9.64 Lakh
|
₹ 10.20 Lakh
|
XZ+
|
₹ 9.84 Lakh
|
₹ 11.00 Lakh
|
Z+ DT
|
₹ 10.24 Lakh
|
₹ 11.20 Lakh
|
XZA+ DT
|
₹ 10.24 Lakh
|
₹ 11.80 Lakh
|
XZA+
|
₹ 10.44 Lakh
|
₹ 11.60 Lakh
|
XZ+ (O)
|
₹ 10.44 Lakh
|
₹ 11.90 Lakh
|
XZ+ DT (O)
|
₹ 10.54 Lakh
|
₹ 12.10 Lakh
|
XZA+
|
₹ 10.84 Lakh
|
₹ 12.70 Lakh
|
XZ+ (S)
|
₹ 11.04 Lakh
|
₹ 11.60 Lakh
|
XZ+ DT (S)
|
₹ 11.14 Lakh
|
₹ 11.80 Lakh
|
XZA+ DT (S)
|
₹ 11.34 Lakh
|
₹ 12.40 Lakh
|
XZA+ (S)
|
₹ 10.70 Lakh
|
₹ 12.20 Lakh
The carmaker has also increased the prices for its subcompact SUV - the Nexon. With the new prices coming into effect, the base XE petrol variant of the Nexon now costs ₹ 6.99 lakh while the top-of-the-line variant - XZA+ DT (O) costs Rs 11.34 lakh. Likewise, the diesel XE base variant now retails at ₹ 8.45 lakh, and the top-end XZA+ DT(O) variant costs ₹ 12.7 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.