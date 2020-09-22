Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again

Images of yet another test mule of the next-generation Hyundai i20 have surfaced online, and despite the camouflage, the car appears to be almost production-ready. Judging by the exposed sections the base colour of the car is white, and we also get to see the production-spec diamond-cut alloy wheels along with sharp ORVMs and a shark fin antenna, which indicate that this is the top-spec model of the premium hatchback. We also get a glimpse of the new Hyundai i20's sleek LED taillamps, however, we doubt if its design will remain as radical as seen on the global-spec model.

We do not get to see the front section of the car in these images but based on the previously seen spy photos and the global-spec i20, we know that it will come with a larger all-black cascading grille, flanked by full-LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps. The car will also come with an aggressive-looking front bumper with sharp lines and round foglamps, which are also likely to be LED units.

The new spy photos of the Hyundai i20 also give us a glimpse of the new LED taillamps

While the cabin too is not visible in these images, however, looking at the cabins of current Hyundai cars, we expect the third-gen i20 to come with more premium and futuristic interior. The dashboard is likely to feature a new infotainment system, possibly with a 10.25-inch stick-out display from the Venue, along with a flat-bottom steering wheel (at least in the top-spec trim), and premium upholstery. The cabin will also come which automatic climate control, rear AC vents and improved safety features. Earlier this year, speaking at Freewheeling with SVP, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India also confirmed to us that the new i20 will get the company BlueLink connected car technology as well.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 is expected to get a more premium and futuristic cabin with possibly a new 10.25 inch display

Under the hood, the 2021 Hyundai i20 will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. It will include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic units. The car is expected to be launched towards the end of 2020 or early 2021, and upon its launch, it will take on the rivals like Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and the updated Honda Jazz.

Source:TeamBHP

