Hyundai Reveals The RM20e Electric Sports Car

The RM nomenclature refers to the N prototype models -Racing Midship- rear-drive, midship powertrain configuration.

The electrified RM platform will continue to evolve along with the growth of this RIMAC partnership.

Hyundai Motor Company has introduced the next-generation electrified RM20e sports car to the world at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020. The RM nomenclature refers to the N prototype model's “Racing Midship” rear-drive, midship powertrain configuration. This RM platform facilitates an engineering “rolling lab” for testing high performance technologies, with outstanding connection to the tarmac at all speeds and driving conditions.

The new generation Hyundai RM20e electric sports car was unveiled at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020.

In 2012, Hyundai embarked on project RM to develop and connect new high-performance motorsports technologies with future N models. Since the initiation of project RM, there has been a progressive evolution of the RM series, including: RM14, RM15, RM16 and RM19. In 2019, Hyundai's first electric race car was developed for the eTCR electric touring car series: ‘Veloster N eTCR', unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show. RM models have progressively undergone extensive testing to validate advanced technologies, observe their effective increase in performance, and improve them for application in future N models.

“Our new electrified RM20e pushes the proven RM platform forcefully into a new, environmentally-focused decade of the 21st century, stretching the performance envelope of electrification on normal road environments,” said Albert Biermann, President and Head of Research and Development Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “RM20e represents a revolutionary new chapter of electrified performance for the Racing Midship series, and our N engineers continue to garner valuable insights in the arena of zero-emission performance dynamics.”

Hyundai's RM models have progressively undergone extensive testing to validate advanced technologies

The RM20e gets a 799 bhp churning electric motor with 960 Nm of torque. It is expected to go from a standstill to 100 kmph in less than 3 seconds. And 0-200 kmph is done in 9.88 seconds. RM20e utilizes its midship-based motor placement and rear-drive layout to achieve the traction required for this level of acceleration. RM20e combines racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking and grip while retaining daily-driver quietness, responsiveness and road-going capability.

The new-generation Hyundai RM20e gets a 799 bhp churning electric motor with 960 Nm of torque.

0 Comments

Hyundai's recent investment and strategic partnership with Rimac Automobili has facilitated co-development of both BEV and FCEV prototypes. The electrified RM platform will continue to evolve along with the growth of this RIMAC partnership. Further, Hyundai Motor Group has set a strategic plan to deploy 44 eco-friendly models by 2025, taking the Hyundai N brand into the forefront of environmental responsibility.

Hyundai Reveals The RM20e Electric Sports Car
