Hyundai Partners With LG For The IONIQ Cabin Concept For EVs

Hyundai Motors has unveiled the IONIQ cabin concept which is tailored for electric vehicles to define the future of in-car customer experiences. IONIQ is optimised for personalised mobility that can suit various lifestyles. This concept will come to life in the IONIQ 5 which will be an EV that Hyundai will launch early next year.

"Hyundai plans to leverage the abundant interior space and vast power supply capacity of EVs to integrate home electronics and appliances in its future IONIQ models, all customizable depending on customers' needs and lifestyles," said the company in a statement.

Hyundai has partnered with its South Korean brethren LG electronics to provide a hint of what to expect from EVs of the future. Both the companies cite a multitude of examples for the same. For instance, users will be able to get clothing care or a shoe butler on the go while they are enjoying rich content on a 77-inch flexible OLED screen. LG is one of the foremost players in the flexible OLED space so this partnership makes a lot of sense.

The audio experience also on these cars will be unique. The sound will be pumped through the headrests of the seats which will make for a more immersive and personalised audio experience. IONIQ also includes a floor cleaning robot as well as overhead UV lights.

"The IONIQ Concept Cabin is one of a kind and an unprecedented approach to enhancing customer experience as it can be customized for different needs and lifestyles," said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. "Dedicated EVs will enable us to revolutionize the experience Hyundai delivers to its customers, empowering them to do more in and out of the vehicles," he added.

