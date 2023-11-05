Login

Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup

The system allows passengers in both the front and rear seats to comfortably enjoy high-definition content while complying with driving and safety regulations
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

05-Nov-23 07:04 PM IST

  • In partnership with YouTube, LG, and Hyundai, YouTube's native TV app has been optimised for webOS for Automotive, enhancing the in-vehicle viewing experience
  • LG's webOS for Automotive, known for its popularity in the Smart TV market with over 200 million cumulative sales.
  • It will enable customers to comfortably enjoy the same variety of content available on home TVs while on the road.

In a recent announcement, LG Electronics has unveiled its plans to integrate its in-vehicle infotainment system, powered by webOS for Automotive, into the upcoming Genesis models by Hyundai Motor Group. This system allows passengers, both in the front and rear seats, to enjoy Smart TV content in compliance with driving and safety regulations. The infotainment displays in these vehicles offer an immersive sound quality engineered by Genesis.

 

Also Read: Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations

 

With LG’s webOS for Automotive, customers can now comfortably enjoy the variety of content available on home TVs within their vehicles. Building upon the success of webOS in the Smart TV market with over 200 million cumulative sales, LG has tailored a vehicle-compatible version. This version enables drivers and passengers to enjoy a variety of over-the-top (OTT) services, including YouTube, in an optimised in-car environment.

“LG remains committed to introducing the most advanced vehicle solutions, including webOS for Automotive, as we strive to elevate the customer experience for drivers and passengers while also accommodating the diverse demands of car manufacturers,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company.

 

Also Read: HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
 

This collaboration represents LG's first foray into its automotive content platform, extending its unique customer experiences and services to the road.  In the pursuit of this project, LG, Hyundai, and YouTube will closely collaborate to bring YouTube's native TV app to webOS for Automotive, delivering an enhanced in-vehicle viewing experience. Furthermore, the YouTube app utilises newly developed native touch solutions on webOS for Automotive.
 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Hyundai Motors# Hyundai Motor Group# LG Electronics# LG# Cars# Technology
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

