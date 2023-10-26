Login

HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India

HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

26-Oct-23 06:55 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Chevron have joined forces to launch the Caltex lubricants brand in India. This collaboration encompasses licensing, production, distribution, and marketing of Chevron's premium lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, under the Caltex brand in India. Chevron is the second-largest US-based oil and gas company, with a presence in over 150 countries.
 

HPCL's manufacturing facility in Silvassa, covering 17.5 acres, will produce the range of Caltex lubricants. This facility holds ISO certifications and can produce 75 thousand kiloliters per annum (TKLPA) of lubricating oils.
 

The Havoline range is aimed towards passenger vehicles with HPCL hoping to push the product to buyers in luxury segments.

 

Speaking on the partnership Danielle Lincoln, Vice President of Chevron International Products said, “This (India) is a very difficult market to get into just coming in by ourselves but we looked at it and said if we could come in with a strong partner then there is a way for us to get into the market and bring some of the benefits of our products to the market. That is one of the reasons that we were looking for a strong partner and HPCL were willing to take us on as a partner.”

 

“We need to increase our market share and while we are already leaders we are not content with the kind of numbers that we have and we want to increase it by leaps and bounds in the next couple of years. And who better a partner than Caltex to do it. Because the premium grade, the technology they bring with their products is something the Indian customer are looking at now,” said Amit Garg, Director - Marketing, HPCL.

Delo is targeted at commercial vehicles.

 

The two companies could also look towards establishing partnerships with OEMs going forward for the use of Caltex products in vehicles. Speaking on the topic Lincoln said, “The thing is that Chevron already has a lot of the certifications with global OEMs so that is an opportunity for us to leverage to HPCL.” She was talking on Chevron’s certifications with multiple manufacturers on the global stage which could be replicated in India.


The two companies showcased the Havoline and Delo range at the product launch in India. The former is targeted at passenger vehicles while Delo is aimed at large commercial vehicles.

