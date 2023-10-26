HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
26-Oct-23 06:55 PM IST
Highlights
- HPCL and Chevron partner to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, in India
- HPCL to manufacture Caltex's range of lubricants in India at its Silvassa facility
- Chevron, present in more than 150 nations, ranks as the second-largest American oil and gas firm
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Chevron have joined forces to launch the Caltex lubricants brand in India. This collaboration encompasses licensing, production, distribution, and marketing of Chevron's premium lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, under the Caltex brand in India. Chevron is the second-largest US-based oil and gas company, with a presence in over 150 countries.
HPCL's manufacturing facility in Silvassa, covering 17.5 acres, will produce the range of Caltex lubricants. This facility holds ISO certifications and can produce 75 thousand kiloliters per annum (TKLPA) of lubricating oils.
The Havoline range is aimed towards passenger vehicles with HPCL hoping to push the product to buyers in luxury segments.
Speaking on the partnership Danielle Lincoln, Vice President of Chevron International Products said, “This (India) is a very difficult market to get into just coming in by ourselves but we looked at it and said if we could come in with a strong partner then there is a way for us to get into the market and bring some of the benefits of our products to the market. That is one of the reasons that we were looking for a strong partner and HPCL were willing to take us on as a partner.”
“We need to increase our market share and while we are already leaders we are not content with the kind of numbers that we have and we want to increase it by leaps and bounds in the next couple of years. And who better a partner than Caltex to do it. Because the premium grade, the technology they bring with their products is something the Indian customer are looking at now,” said Amit Garg, Director - Marketing, HPCL.
Delo is targeted at commercial vehicles.
The two companies could also look towards establishing partnerships with OEMs going forward for the use of Caltex products in vehicles. Speaking on the topic Lincoln said, “The thing is that Chevron already has a lot of the certifications with global OEMs so that is an opportunity for us to leverage to HPCL.” She was talking on Chevron’s certifications with multiple manufacturers on the global stage which could be replicated in India.
The two companies showcased the Havoline and Delo range at the product launch in India. The former is targeted at passenger vehicles while Delo is aimed at large commercial vehicles.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
3 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
3 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
5 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
6 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
8 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
8 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
9 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
The Chinese-made electric sedan achieved a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection
Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp said it would partner with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.
HMEL is a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Mittal Energy Investments.
1 year ago
The two entities will set up AC and DC fast charging stations across India for electric two-wheelers.
India is in talks with Russia over a deal to buy oil at discounted rates, the chairman of India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp. said.
Oil prices fell 2.5% on Wednesday, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output, and as crude futures followed Wall Street lower.