Hindustan Petroleum To Source 600 DC EV Fast Chargers From Okaya EV

The order includes 60KW and 120KW CCS2 Dual Gun chargers with multi-layered protective mechanisms
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 13, 2024

  • HPLC has placed an order for 600 EV chargers from Okaya EV
  • Chargers have safety features like Over Voltage, Under Voltage, Over Current and more
  • Accredited with ISO certifications and endorsed by government-certified associations like ARAI and iCAT

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has placed an order for 600 EV chargers from Okaya EV. The order encompasses the deployment of 60KW CCS2 Dual Gun and 120KW CCS2 Dual Gun chargers at different locations nationwide, aiming to establish an extensive and convenient EV charging infrastructure across the country.

 

Distinguished by advanced safety features, these chargers have multi-layered protective mechanisms, including Over Voltage, Under Voltage, Over Current, Short Circuit, Surge protection, Over Temperature, Ground Fault Protection, Residual Current, and Emergency Shutdown with an alert system. This comprehensive safety package not only ensures the longevity of the charging equipment but also prioritises the safety of users and the surrounding infrastructure.

 

Backed by ISO 9001, 14001, and 5001 certifications, along with endorsements from government-certified associations such as ARAI and iCAT, these chargers adhere to the industry standards as claimed by the company. 


 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

# Hindustan Petroleum# Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)# Okaya EV# Electric Mobility# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

