Login

Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network

The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The partnership will see the EV brand install charging stations at HPCL fuel stations.
  • Ultraviolette initally plans to install its charging stations in 12 states.
  • The companies will also install chargers in remote locations.

Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle manufacturer, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. This strategic partnership will see the EV brand install fast chargers at key HPCL fuel stations across the country.

 

Also Read: Orxa Mantis Electric Motorcycle First Ride: A Glimmer Of Potential, But It’s Undercooked

Under the initial phase of this collaboration, the electric motorcycle manufacturer will deploy its chargers at HPCL petrol pumps in 12 selected states, with expansion to other states planned later. In addition to National Highways and State highways, the companies will also install chargers in remote locations which will facilitate easier cross-country travel.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph

 

Speaking on the partnership, Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-Founder, Ultraviolette said, “We are delighted to partner with HPCL, which shares our vision of creating a robust EV charging infrastructure. This strategic partnership will enable us to leverage HPCL’s extensive network to offer a seamless and hassle-free charging experience while playing an active role in establishing a national charging infrastructure for electric motorcycles and enabling cross-country EV Motorcycle travel. We believe that this collaboration will accelerate the transition to cleaner forms of mobility, aligning with the Government of India’s ambitious vision for a cleaner and sustainable mobility landscape by 2030.” 

# Ultraviolette F77# Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle# Ultraviolette Automotive# HPCL# Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)# Bikes# Latest News# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Ultraviolette Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11807 second ago

To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.

Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-648 second ago

Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies

Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 minutes ago

Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging

Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

59 minutes ago

The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far

2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor

Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.

New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.

Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand’s strategic initiatives and increasing Citroen’s presence in India

Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Okaya EV has announced a price cut of up to Rs 18,000, on its electric scooters, valid until February 29, 2024

CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Chinese brand’s parallel-twin adventure bike looks extremely promising, with the right specifications on paper to take the fight to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Actor Rohit Roy Adds Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition To His Garage
Actor Rohit Roy Adds Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition To His Garage
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The F77 Space Edition was launched in August 2023 and is a limited-run motorcycle, with only 10 units produced.

Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.

EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.

Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years

Ultraviolette To Showcase New Electric Motorcycle At EICMA 2023
Ultraviolette To Showcase New Electric Motorcycle At EICMA 2023
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 months ago

In a teaser released by Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle is seen reaching a top-speed of 195 kmph and is expected to debut on November 8 at EICMA 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved