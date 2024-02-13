Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 13, 2024
Highlights
- The partnership will see the EV brand install charging stations at HPCL fuel stations.
- Ultraviolette initally plans to install its charging stations in 12 states.
- The companies will also install chargers in remote locations.
Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle manufacturer, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. This strategic partnership will see the EV brand install fast chargers at key HPCL fuel stations across the country.
Also Read: Orxa Mantis Electric Motorcycle First Ride: A Glimmer Of Potential, But It’s Undercooked
Under the initial phase of this collaboration, the electric motorcycle manufacturer will deploy its chargers at HPCL petrol pumps in 12 selected states, with expansion to other states planned later. In addition to National Highways and State highways, the companies will also install chargers in remote locations which will facilitate easier cross-country travel.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
Speaking on the partnership, Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-Founder, Ultraviolette said, “We are delighted to partner with HPCL, which shares our vision of creating a robust EV charging infrastructure. This strategic partnership will enable us to leverage HPCL’s extensive network to offer a seamless and hassle-free charging experience while playing an active role in establishing a national charging infrastructure for electric motorcycles and enabling cross-country EV Motorcycle travel. We believe that this collaboration will accelerate the transition to cleaner forms of mobility, aligning with the Government of India’s ambitious vision for a cleaner and sustainable mobility landscape by 2030.”
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-11807 second ago
To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.
-648 second ago
Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies
20 minutes ago
Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging
59 minutes ago
The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far
1 hour ago
The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor
1 hour ago
The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.
1 hour ago
Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.
2 hours ago
In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand’s strategic initiatives and increasing Citroen’s presence in India
2 hours ago
Okaya EV has announced a price cut of up to Rs 18,000, on its electric scooters, valid until February 29, 2024
4 hours ago
The Chinese brand’s parallel-twin adventure bike looks extremely promising, with the right specifications on paper to take the fight to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.
2 months ago
The F77 Space Edition was launched in August 2023 and is a limited-run motorcycle, with only 10 units produced.
3 months ago
The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.
3 months ago
The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.
3 months ago
Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years
3 months ago
In a teaser released by Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle is seen reaching a top-speed of 195 kmph and is expected to debut on November 8 at EICMA 2023