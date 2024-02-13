Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network

Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle manufacturer, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. This strategic partnership will see the EV brand install fast chargers at key HPCL fuel stations across the country.

Also Read: Orxa Mantis Electric Motorcycle First Ride: A Glimmer Of Potential, But It’s Undercooked

Under the initial phase of this collaboration, the electric motorcycle manufacturer will deploy its chargers at HPCL petrol pumps in 12 selected states, with expansion to other states planned later. In addition to National Highways and State highways, the companies will also install chargers in remote locations which will facilitate easier cross-country travel.

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph

Speaking on the partnership, Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-Founder, Ultraviolette said, “We are delighted to partner with HPCL, which shares our vision of creating a robust EV charging infrastructure. This strategic partnership will enable us to leverage HPCL’s extensive network to offer a seamless and hassle-free charging experience while playing an active role in establishing a national charging infrastructure for electric motorcycles and enabling cross-country EV Motorcycle travel. We believe that this collaboration will accelerate the transition to cleaner forms of mobility, aligning with the Government of India’s ambitious vision for a cleaner and sustainable mobility landscape by 2030.”