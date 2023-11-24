Login

Orxa Mantis Electric Motorcycle First Ride: A Glimmer Of Potential, But It’s Undercooked

In development for the better part of a decade, the Mantis has evolved significantly from previous iterations, but still needs work.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 24, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Orxa Mantis’ BLDC motor has decent poke, but still feels relatively muted.
  • Bike benefits from an all-aluminium frame, and feels agile and eager in the corners.
  • In its current form, the Mantis lacks finesse, and further fine-tuning is a necessity.

For those who have kept track, the Orxa Mantis has been a long time coming. One of the earliest made-in-India electric motorcycles to be unveiled, Orxa Energies’ Mantis has been in development since 2015, and was shown to the media in 2019 with a radical concept of six swappable batteries. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the bike’s development further, but the Bengaluru-based start-up showcased another, enhanced iteration in 2022. Now, as 2023 draws to a close, Orxa has revealed what it says is a ready-for-production Mantis (which is also distinctly different from previous iterations), put a price tag on it (Rs 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom) and also opened bookings.

 

The Mantis has been in development for over 8 years now.

 

But is it really ready for customers at last? I got a chance to put in a mere five laps astride the Mantis at the Meco go-kart track on the outskirts of Bengaluru to find a clear answer to that question. As this was a brief, track-only ride, there was no opportunity to delve into the range, or the bike's ride quality as such.

 


Orxa Mantis: First ride impressions

Swinging a leg over the Mantis, the first thing I noticed was that for someone of my height (about 5ft 6in), the bike will have them on their toes. Seat height is 815 mm, but the protruding side panels also make it wide, which makes it difficult to put both feet flat on the ground. You can also feel the bike's weight when you’re trying to manoeuvre it around, but more on that in a bit.

 

Kerb weight is 182 kg; wheelbase is 1,450 mm.

 

To get it started, you turn the key in the ‘ignition’ slot, and then, you wait. You can hear the motorcycle’s systems whirring to life, but it’s a good 30 seconds before the display lights up and you can get the motorcycle started. Fold the side stand, switch the kill switch to “on”, press the motor start button and the 5-inch cluster flashes a green ‘Motor On’ message at the top of the screen.

 

Basic 5-inch TFT relays the essentials, but is a size too small; takes over 30 seconds to start up.

 

Surprisingly, the Mantis, unlike most other electric two-wheelers, has no ride modes, so you’re riding in a single, default setting. This setting is designed to provide gentle initial acceleration, with Orxa claiming a 0-20 kmph time of 2.7 seconds, which is roughly the time taken by some electric scooters (with half the Mantis’ claimed output) to get to 40 kmph. Throttle response is soft as you set off, but the Mantis surges forward when you dial in more throttle input.

 

Seat cushioning is firm; larger individuals might be uncomfortable over longer rides because of the yawning gap between the split seats.

 

The go-kart track is pretty tight and technical, and the highest speed I could manage was 75 kmph down the main straight. While the Mantis was able to get to that speed, power delivery felt disappointingly muted, and it was later confirmed that Orxa had put some measures in place to prevent the BLDC motor (which Orxa says is liquid-cooled, and produces a peak 20.3 kW and 93 Nm) from overheating, which explained its dull and flat characteristics.

 

The Mantis moves smartly, but doesn't feel like it has the 20.3 kW peak output Orxa claims.

 

Every time I whacked the throttle open, the Mantis seemed to take a second or so to realise that I had asked for more power, and this lag also extended to the speedometer, which stayed frozen at a certain speed, and then suddenly switched to a completely different figure as the bike went quicker. The software, as it stands, feels at least two steps behind the rest of the motorcycle.

 

It’s when you first tip the Mantis into a corner that you feel the potential of the package. With a first-of-its-kind all-aluminium frame, the Mantis weighs 182 kg (down from the 200+ kg kerb weight of past iterations), and you can feel how agile it is from the eagerness it shows to turn in. The Mantis holds its line confidently through the corners, and tipping it in is easier than its on-paper weight would suggest. What also aids stability is the Mantis’ long wheelbase (1,450 mm), and grip from the Ceat Zoom tyres on the test bike was sufficient, if not immense.

 

Aided by its lightweight frame, the Mantis feels eager in the corners; long wheelbase adds stability. 

 

Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc brake up front, and a 230 mm rear disc brake. The latter is operated via a foot lever on the right side, and the Mantis has single-channel ABS, which works smoothly. While the brakes themselves do a fair job of shedding speed, feel at the levers is quite flat and wooden.

 

The riding position is comfortable and not overly committed, but what gets in the way of composure on the bike is its jerky regenerative braking. Orxa has chosen a strong regen setting as default (aimed to recover as much as 10 to 15 per cent of range), but it’s borderline intrusive, as the bike pushes back strongly the moment you roll off the throttle. There are no regen modes either (and no way to switch it off), and in stop-start riding, the constant, jerky pushback from the regen will surely get bothersome after a while in city traffic.

 

There's no storage space on the Mantis (despite there being a provision for it); fit and finish requires attention.

 

Fit and finish is also a weak point on the pre-production models handed to the media, with quite a few uneven panel gaps, untidy cabling, average plastics and switchgear, as well as some rough surfaces. For a bike that will cost close to Rs 4 lakh on-road, there’s an urgent need to address elements that rob the Mantis of a premium feel, if it is to stand any chance of luring buyers away from existing options at this price.

 

Orxa claims the Mantis will regain 80 per cent charge in five hours with the standard 1.3 kW charger.

 

What’s also not confidence-inspiring is the fact that I had barely a few minutes of actual seat time on the Mantis. Despite Orxa saying that the bikes are not yet road-ready (as they are still in certification), this is not the first time a start-up has conducted media rides within a confined, tightly-controlled setting, and it won’t be the last. What also doesn’t help is Orxa’s unwillingness to reveal how many kilometres of testing have been racked up on this particular iteration of the Mantis, which has a fixed 8.9 kWh battery, unlike the previous iteration, which had six swappable packs.

 

Ditching the six swappable batteries, the Mantis now has an 8.9 kWh fixed battery; claimed range of up to 221 km.

 

For now, it’s clear that the Mantis has some potential, but it is not close to being ready for customers in its present state. Orxa maintains that it intends to commence deliveries in Bengaluru by April 2024, but don’t be surprised if the start of deliveries takes even longer, as Orxa has promised to take feedback from these rides on board and make further improvements to the bike, which will almost certainly take a considerable amount of time. Given how much time Orxa has taken to bring the Mantis to life, it’s something of a letdown that the bike is still not where it needs to be for it to find acceptance among potential buyers, and it becomes an even steeper challenge when you remember that a more potent, and more capable, all-electric alternative already exists in the form of the Ultraviolette F77.

# Orxa Energies# Orxa Mantis# Orxa Mantis First Ride# Electric motorcycle# Electric motorcycles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
72,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 is bolder, more powerful and promises to offer better performance than its predecessor, despite having a smaller engine. So, can it live up to those claims? Let’s find out!

2024 Jeep Compass BlackShark Review: Diesel Automatic Becomes More Affordable
2024 Jeep Compass BlackShark Review: Diesel Automatic Becomes More Affordable
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The recently launched updated 2024 Jeep Compass now comes with a 4x2 diesel automatic option. We spent a day with the SUV to see if how good it is.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Facelift Review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Facelift Review
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

6 days ago

A power upgrade and more features push the price up but make one of Mercedes' best-sellers more interesting

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Review: In Pictures
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan promises more than all-round versatility and could easily be one of the best adventure bikes to be introduced in recent times.

2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review: In Pictures
2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

10 days ago

We test ride the 2023 Oben Rorr e-motorcycle that aims to take on the 150cc motorcycle segment. Here’s what we have to say about it

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun: One Segment, Different Approaches
Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun: One Segment, Different Approaches
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

12 days ago

How does the new kid on the block compare to some of the established players in the segment?

BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets more performance, more capability as well as the latest tech and features to make it a very impressive adventure motorcycle.

2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: In Pictures
2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded massively and now becomes an even better value for money proposition, since the price stays the same as before. Here’s a complete lowdown on the new 250 Duke.

2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review
2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

17 days ago

We test ride the 2023 Oben Rorr e-motorcycle that aims to take on the 150cc motorcycle segment. Here’s what we have to say about it

Production Ready Orxa Mantis Unveiled; Priced At Rs 3.6 Lakh
Production Ready Orxa Mantis Unveiled; Priced At Rs 3.6 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.

Production Ready Orxa Mantis Electric Bike To Be Unveiled On November 21
Production Ready Orxa Mantis Electric Bike To Be Unveiled On November 21
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The electric motorcycle was originally slated to go into production by mid-2020, before it was postponed indefinitely

Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.

EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.

EICMA 2023: Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
EICMA 2023: Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Orxa Mantis Electric Motorcycle First Ride: A Glimmer Of Potential, But It’s Undercooked
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved