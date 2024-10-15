Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Tiago EVJeep MeridianMercedes-AMG G 63Volkswagen VirtusToyota Rumion
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Triumph Tiger 1200TVS RaiderHonda CB300FDucati Scrambler
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xpulse 400Hero New Destini 125Hero Xoom 160KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NK
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of Debut

The electric motorcycle is expected to be a neo-retro roadster, with a single-seat setup
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield will unveil its first electric motorcycle on November 4.
  • The bike’s silhouette has been teased.
  • The motorcycle is expected to be a neo-retro roadster.

Royal Enfield is all set to unveil its maiden electric motorcycle on November 4. While the motorcycle’s name is still under wraps, a teaser video from the brand has given us a glimpse into what the motorcycle will look like. The video clearly shows the upcoming offering’s silhouette, which appears to be identical to the motorcycle shown in patent images from Royal Enfield earlier this year. 

undefined

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Patent Images
 Royal Enfield Electric Roadster Patent Image

The electric motorcycle will retain many of the old-school elements of the rest of RE's lineup

 

Visually, the electric motorcycle’s silhouette looks to be in line with a neo-retro roadster, with the old-school design elements being retained. The styling cues on the motorcycle include a round headlamp, alloy wheels, round mirrors, and a single seat. The front forks have an interesting design, which seems to be a modern take on the classic girder fork design of motorcycles from a century ago. Another feature of the motorcycle will likely be the round TFT display, which is currently seen on motorcycles such as the Himalayan and Guerrilla 450

 

Also ReadEICMA 2023: Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
 

The specifications of the electric motorcycle remain under wraps, although patent images show what looks like a chain or belt drive which transfers power to the rear wheel. Similar to the rest of Royal Enfield’s lineup, the braking setup will include disc brakes on both ends.

Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan Testbed 2
Royal Enfield showcased the ‘Him-E’ last year at EICMA 2023

 

Royal Enfield showcased the ‘Him-E’, essentially an electric Himalayan at EICMA 2023. The Him-E was described as an electric motorcycle test bed which RE uses to hone its upcoming EVs.  In 2022, Royal Enfield also acquired a stake of more than 10 per cent in Spanish electric motocross bike company Stark Future, pointing towards a long-term collaboration between the two brands.

 

The upcoming Interceptor Bear 650 was recently leaked ahead of its debut. The Interceptor Bear will be a Scrambler, powered by the brand's fabled 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin mill. 

 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Electric bike# Royal Enfield electric motorcycle# electric motorcycle# RE electric bike# Royal Enfield Electric bike photos# Roayl Enfield Electric bike specs# Roayl Enfield EV# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle to be based on the brand’s 650 twin platform
    EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled
  • The Bear 650 is offered in five colour options and is the fifth Royal Enfield motorcycle to sport the 650cc parallel twin engine.
    EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Launched At Rs 3.39 Lakh
  • The S6 will be the second electric motorcycle under Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea brand that is expected to be launched in 2027
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 Scrambler Teased
  • Sharing the stage for a couple of minutes with the Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle was the Himalayan Electric Version 2.0.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Prototype Version 2.0 Revealed
  • The first Royal Enfield electric motorcycle is named Flying Flea C6 (FF C6) which has been unveiled ahead of its launch in 2026.
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: In Pictures

Latest News

  • Fourth-gen Superb is longer and taller than its predecessor and packs in more tech inside the cabin.
    New-Gen Skoda Superb India Launch Confirmed For 2025
  • On the sidelines of the all-new Skoda Kylaq premiere, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India confirmed the return of Octavia RS in India.
    New Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • The European prices for the F77 Mach 2 was revealed at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe At EUR 9,990
  • The refreshed Hero Mavrick 440 gets some important updates like - new golden upside-down (USD) front forks, and a new TFT display for the cluster.
    EICMA 2024: Updated Hero Mavrick 440 Revealed With Golden USD Forks, TFT Display And More
  • Concept X is based on the platform of the F77 but has an adventure-focused approach
    EICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased
  • While less powerful than its predecessor, the new motorcycle is the lightest version of the Panigale superbike ever made
    EICMA 2024: 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Unveiled; Powered By New Ducati V-Twin
  • The electric scooter will kick start Hero MotoCorp’s push into Europe and will be followed up by the brand's internal combustion motorcycles.
    EICMA 2024: New Vida Z Electric Scooter Is Hero’s First Model For Europe
  • The Streetfighter V2 is powered by the same engine as the Panigale V2. It is 30 bhp less powerful, and 9 kg lighter than the engine it replaces.
    EICMA 2024: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled
  • The second-gen Kodiaq was globally unveiled back in October 2023.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025
  • Both motorcycles are powered by the same 399 cc mill from the current 390 Duke
    EICMA 2024: KTM 390 SMC R And Enduro R Unveiled

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of Debut
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved