Okaya EV Opens Bookings For New Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle

Okaya EV has opened bookings for the new Ferrato Disruptor electric motorcycle in India. Ferrato is Okaya’s new premium sub-brand for the Indian market with the Disruptor the first model to be sold under it. The booking amount is set at Rs 500 for the first 1,000 customers, with the company saying it will rise to Rs 2,500.

The Disruptor will be powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor developing 8.5 bhp and a claimed 228 Nm of torque. It will have a top speed of 95 km/h and use a 3.97 kWh LFP battery pack giving it a claimed range of 129 km on a single charge. Okaya claims that running costs for the new motorcycle will be as low as 25 paise per km.



The Disruptor follows a sportbike design featuring sharp fairings and sleek LED lights. Suspension duties are managed by a telescopic fork in the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. Stopping power comes from disc brakes on both ends.



Okaya EV will launch the new Ferrato Disturtor on May 2, 2024.



