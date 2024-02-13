Login

Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters

Okaya EV has announced a price cut of up to Rs 18,000, on its electric scooters, valid until February 29, 2024
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Okaya’s entry-level model, the Freedum slow-speed now starts at Rs 74,899.
  • The Okaya Faast F4’s price has dropped to Rs 1,19,990.
  • The discounts are valid till February 29, 2024.

Okaya EV is now offering discounts of up to Rs 18,000 on its electric scooters. The discounts are valid until February 29, 2024. The price reduction positions Okaya's electric scooters as more budget-friendly options in the market. 

 

Also Read: Yuma Energy Completes 10 Million Battery Swaps In First Year Of Operations

The entry-level model Freedum slow speed now starts at Rs 74,899 while the Faast F4 is now available at a reduced price of Rs 1,19,990, down from Rs 1,37,990. After the discounts, the prices for the rest of the brand's lineup stand at Rs 1,09,990 for the Faast F3, Rs 1,28,999 for the Motofaast, Rs 83,999 for the Faast F2F,  Rs 93,950 for the Faast F2B, and Rs 92,900 for the Faast F2T.

 

Also Read: Formula E Announces NXT Gen Cup Electric Junior Touring Car Series

 

Commenting on the announcement, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya EV, said: “We have significantly lowered the prices across the entire range to strengthen affordability. This strategic move aims to alleviate any concerns customers may have regarding EV pricing, ultimately accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. We are confident that this initiative will propel EV adoption forward and enable us to achieve significant milestones in the near future.”


 

 

# Okaya EV# Okaya Faast F4# Okaya Group# Okaya EV Discount# Okaya EV price cut# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Okaya Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11821 second ago

To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.

Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-662 second ago

Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies

Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 minutes ago

Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging

Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

59 minutes ago

The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far

2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor

Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.

Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states

New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.

Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand’s strategic initiatives and increasing Citroen’s presence in India

CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Chinese brand’s parallel-twin adventure bike looks extremely promising, with the right specifications on paper to take the fight to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh
Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The Okaya EV Motofaast offers a range of up to 130 km on a single charge and gets features such as disc brakes front and rear and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.

Okaya Electric Vehicles Receive ICAT Certification Under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2
Okaya Electric Vehicles Receive ICAT Certification Under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 months ago

Okaya currently features 5 electric two-wheelers as part of its line up in India

Okaya Faast F2F E-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 83,999
Okaya Faast F2F E-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 83,999
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

11 months ago

The F2F is the third electric scooter under the Faast F2 series following the F2B and F2T and comes with a less powerful electric motor.

Okaya Faast F4 Electric Scooter Review
Okaya Faast F4 Electric Scooter Review
c&b icon By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Okaya Faast F4 gets a dual battery pack, which gives it an impressive 140 km range. But it isn’t quite a premium product, and that shows. Does the longer range make up for the lack of features? We find out.

Okaya EV Working On High-Speed Electric Scooter
Okaya EV Working On High-Speed Electric Scooter
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The high-speed electric scooter will be launched within the next two months, and will come with a range of over 175 km on a single charge.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved