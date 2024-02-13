Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 13, 2024
Highlights
- Okaya’s entry-level model, the Freedum slow-speed now starts at Rs 74,899.
- The Okaya Faast F4’s price has dropped to Rs 1,19,990.
- The discounts are valid till February 29, 2024.
Okaya EV is now offering discounts of up to Rs 18,000 on its electric scooters. The discounts are valid until February 29, 2024. The price reduction positions Okaya's electric scooters as more budget-friendly options in the market.
Also Read: Yuma Energy Completes 10 Million Battery Swaps In First Year Of Operations
The entry-level model Freedum slow speed now starts at Rs 74,899 while the Faast F4 is now available at a reduced price of Rs 1,19,990, down from Rs 1,37,990. After the discounts, the prices for the rest of the brand's lineup stand at Rs 1,09,990 for the Faast F3, Rs 1,28,999 for the Motofaast, Rs 83,999 for the Faast F2F, Rs 93,950 for the Faast F2B, and Rs 92,900 for the Faast F2T.
Also Read: Formula E Announces NXT Gen Cup Electric Junior Touring Car Series
Commenting on the announcement, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya EV, said: “We have significantly lowered the prices across the entire range to strengthen affordability. This strategic move aims to alleviate any concerns customers may have regarding EV pricing, ultimately accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. We are confident that this initiative will propel EV adoption forward and enable us to achieve significant milestones in the near future.”
