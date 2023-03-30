Okaya Electric Vehicles Receive ICAT Certification Under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2

Okaya Electric Vehicles has received ICAT certification for its electric vehicles under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2. This determines that the vehicle is safe for Indian markets by designing, constructing, and testing the battery pack and its components. This makes them one of the first EV manufacturers in India to achieve complete compliance of the new norms set by the government.

Okaya electric scooters come with features like thermal protection, audio visual warning systems, and smart BMS that the company says improves safety and reliability in their vehicles. The two-wheelers also gets a buzzer that alerts the rider 5 minutes prior to thermal runaway. It also has a IP67 rating that ensures dust and water protection. The two-wheelers from Okaya are equipped with an LFP (Lithium iron phosphate) battery that is both waterproof and dustproof, and supposedly has a longer lifespan compared to an NMC battery. The company claims that the battery is ideal for the climate conditions in India.

Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles said, “The certification process involves comprehensive tests to ensure that our vehicle can withstand various factors. We believe that this certification will enhance customers' trust in electric vehicles and assure them of their safety and reliability. We will continue to bring innovative technological advancements to provide a smooth and safe EV-owning experience and contribute to the government's initiative to promote electric mobility in India.”

Okaya currently features 5 electric two-wheelers as part of its line up in India. These include the High Speed Series and the Comfort Speed Series. Its scooter line up starts at a price of Rs. 74,900 and goes up all the way to Rs. 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India).