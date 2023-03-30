  • Home
  • News
  • Okaya Electric Vehicles Receive ICAT Certification Under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2

Okaya Electric Vehicles Receive ICAT Certification Under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2

Okaya currently features 5 electric two-wheelers as part of its line up in India
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
30-Mar-23 04:40 PM IST
Okaya Electric Vehicles Receive ICAT Certification Under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2.jpg
Highlights
  • This makes them Okaya one of the first EV manufacturers in India to achieve complete compliance of the new norms
  • Okaya two-wheelers also has a IP67 rating that ensures dust and water protection
  • Its scooter line up starts at a price of Rs. 74,900 and goes up all the way to Rs. 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Okaya Electric Vehicles has received ICAT certification for its electric vehicles under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2. This determines that the vehicle is safe for Indian markets by designing, constructing, and testing the battery pack and its components. This makes them one of the first EV manufacturers in India to achieve complete compliance of the new norms set by the government.

Okaya electric scooters come with features like thermal protection, audio visual warning systems, and smart BMS that the company says improves safety and reliability in their vehicles. The two-wheelers also gets a buzzer that alerts the rider 5 minutes prior to thermal runaway. It also has a IP67 rating that ensures dust and water protection. The two-wheelers from Okaya are equipped with an LFP (Lithium iron phosphate) battery that is both waterproof and dustproof, and supposedly has a longer lifespan compared to an NMC battery. The company claims that the battery is ideal for the climate conditions in India.

Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles said, “The certification process involves comprehensive tests to ensure that our vehicle can withstand various factors. We believe that this certification will enhance customers' trust in electric vehicles and assure them of their safety and reliability. We will continue to bring innovative technological advancements to provide a smooth and safe EV-owning experience and contribute to the government's initiative to promote electric mobility in India.”

Okaya currently features 5 electric two-wheelers as part of its line up in India. These include the High Speed Series and the Comfort Speed Series. Its scooter line up starts at a price of Rs. 74,900 and goes up all the way to Rs. 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Related Articles
Okaya Faast F2F E-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 83,999
Okaya Faast F2F E-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 83,999
1 month ago
Okaya EV Working On High-Speed Electric Scooter
Okaya EV Working On High-Speed Electric Scooter
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner