Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Oct-23 11:10 AM IST
Highlights
- The Motofaast packs in a 3.53 kWh dual battery, 12-inch wheels, and a 7-inch touchscreen.
- Has a range of up to 130 km on a single charge
- Deliveries to start in November in Delhi and Jaipur
Okaya EV has launched its latest product, the Motofaast in India at a price of Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The company claims that its latest model is a fusion of scooter and motorcycle offering the packaging of the former and the “feel” of the latter.
The Motofaast gets features such as 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual disc brakes, ride modes and a 7.0-inch touchscreen display with a 2 GHz processor and 3 GB of RAM. The touchscreen packs in features such as GPS navigation, vehicle statistics, and connectivity through the Okaya EV App.
In terms of performance, the Motofaast Scoobike is equipped with an electric motor developing 2300 W of peak power paired and uses a dual battery system with a combined capacity of 3.53 kWh. Okaya says that it has used LFP battery technology for its scooter owing to it being safer in high-temperature environments. The scooter also incorporates an incident buzzer that alerts the rider in the event of a thermal runaway. Okaya claims that the scooter has a range of up 130 km on a single charge and a top speed of 70 kmph.
Okaya claims that the scooter is IP67 rated and meets the Indian Goverment’s AIS 156 Phase 2 safety guidelines.
Coming to the charging time, Okaya says that the scooter can be charged up to 100 per cent in 4-5 hours.
The vehicle comes with a 3-year/30,000 km warranty covering both the battery and motor.
Booking for the Motofaast have already commenced, with interested customers able to book it through the official website with a payment of Rs 2,499. Deliveries are scheduled to start in Delhi and Jaipur in November.
